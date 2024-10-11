Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
28.14
41.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.97
-32.4
-23.16
Raw materials
0
0
-25.04
-38.39
As % of sales
0
0
89
92.21
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
-0.22
As % of sales
0
3,766.94
0.78
0.54
Other costs
-19.94
-2.58
-0.92
-0.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
42,722.74
3.28
2.11
Operating profit
-20.16
-2.8
1.94
2.13
OPM
0
-46,389.68
6.92
5.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.15
-0.2
Interest expense
-2.79
-2.79
-1.64
-1.3
Other income
0.8
0
0.05
0.19
Profit before tax
-22.24
-5.71
0.2
0.81
Taxes
-0.03
0.02
-0.03
-0.26
Tax rate
0.13
-0.39
-18.73
-32.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-22.27
-5.69
0.16
0.54
Exceptional items
-0.41
0
0
0
Net profit
-22.68
-5.69
0.16
0.54
yoy growth (%)
298.62
-3,578.28
-70.12
-14.12
NPM
0
-94,071.33
0.58
1.31
