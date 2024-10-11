iifl-logo-icon 1
Diksha Greens Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.97
(-4.97%)
Dec 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

28.14

41.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.97

-32.4

-23.16

Raw materials

0

0

-25.04

-38.39

As % of sales

0

0

89

92.21

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

-0.22

As % of sales

0

3,766.94

0.78

0.54

Other costs

-19.94

-2.58

-0.92

-0.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

42,722.74

3.28

2.11

Operating profit

-20.16

-2.8

1.94

2.13

OPM

0

-46,389.68

6.92

5.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.15

-0.2

Interest expense

-2.79

-2.79

-1.64

-1.3

Other income

0.8

0

0.05

0.19

Profit before tax

-22.24

-5.71

0.2

0.81

Taxes

-0.03

0.02

-0.03

-0.26

Tax rate

0.13

-0.39

-18.73

-32.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-22.27

-5.69

0.16

0.54

Exceptional items

-0.41

0

0

0

Net profit

-22.68

-5.69

0.16

0.54

yoy growth (%)

298.62

-3,578.28

-70.12

-14.12

NPM

0

-94,071.33

0.58

1.31

