|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Notice of Annual General Meeting enclosed herewith. With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith a summary of proceedings of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 15th November 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for the AGM of Diksha Greens Limited held on 15.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
