Diligent Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.44
11.44
11.44
11.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.5
4.47
2.31
0.94
Net Worth
17.94
15.91
13.75
12.38
Minority Interest
Debt
57.06
48.37
31.36
27.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75
64.28
45.11
40.08
Fixed Assets
12.51
12.5
12.75
11.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
3
3
3
3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.4
0.33
0.12
0.11
Networking Capital
58.66
48.25
28.45
25.39
Inventories
22.81
18.49
21.82
6.79
Inventory Days
34.8
Sundry Debtors
47.26
44.8
13.72
20.71
Debtor Days
106.17
Other Current Assets
29.15
10.98
4.96
1.92
Sundry Creditors
-1.27
-23.78
-10.51
-2.87
Creditor Days
14.71
Other Current Liabilities
-39.29
-2.24
-1.54
-1.16
Cash
0.43
0.19
0.78
0.17
Total Assets
75
64.27
45.1
40.08
