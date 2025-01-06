iifl-logo-icon 1
Diligent Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.99
(-5.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Diligent Industries Ltd

Diligent Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.65

0.62

0.98

0.09

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.6

-0.49

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.14

-0.33

-0.09

Working capital

1.58

0.18

0.8

2.05

Other operating items

Operating

1.43

0.05

0.95

1.6

Capital expenditure

1.06

0.78

0.35

0

Free cash flow

2.49

0.83

1.3

1.6

Equity raised

0.91

-0.45

-2.14

-2.09

Investing

0

0

3

0

Financing

26.12

22.83

18.97

24.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.53

23.21

21.13

23.65

