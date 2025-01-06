Diligent Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.65
0.62
0.98
0.09
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.6
-0.49
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.14
-0.33
-0.09
Working capital
1.58
0.18
0.8
2.05
Other operating items
Operating
1.43
0.05
0.95
1.6
Capital expenditure
1.06
0.78
0.35
0
Free cash flow
2.49
0.83
1.3
1.6
Equity raised
0.91
-0.45
-2.14
-2.09
Investing
0
0
3
0
Financing
26.12
22.83
18.97
24.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.53
23.21
21.13
23.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.