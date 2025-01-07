Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
71.19
81.34
78.45
60.77
yoy growth (%)
-12.47
3.68
29.07
33.13
Raw materials
-65.94
-78.65
-74.42
-57.7
As % of sales
92.61
96.69
94.86
94.93
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.24
-0.19
-0.26
As % of sales
0.39
0.3
0.25
0.43
Other costs
-2.73
-0.92
-0.72
-0.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.84
1.13
0.92
1.33
Operating profit
2.23
1.52
3.09
2
OPM
3.14
1.87
3.94
3.29
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.6
-0.49
-0.44
Interest expense
-1.74
-1.5
-1.64
-1.57
Other income
0.78
1.2
0.02
0.11
Profit before tax
0.65
0.62
0.98
0.09
Taxes
-0.17
-0.14
-0.33
-0.09
Tax rate
-26.95
-23.04
-34.56
-101.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
0.48
0.64
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
0.48
0.48
0.64
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
0.06
-25.37
-3,163.8
-128.2
NPM
0.67
0.59
0.82
-0.03
