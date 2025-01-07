iifl-logo-icon 1
Diligent Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

71.19

81.34

78.45

60.77

yoy growth (%)

-12.47

3.68

29.07

33.13

Raw materials

-65.94

-78.65

-74.42

-57.7

As % of sales

92.61

96.69

94.86

94.93

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.24

-0.19

-0.26

As % of sales

0.39

0.3

0.25

0.43

Other costs

-2.73

-0.92

-0.72

-0.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.84

1.13

0.92

1.33

Operating profit

2.23

1.52

3.09

2

OPM

3.14

1.87

3.94

3.29

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.6

-0.49

-0.44

Interest expense

-1.74

-1.5

-1.64

-1.57

Other income

0.78

1.2

0.02

0.11

Profit before tax

0.65

0.62

0.98

0.09

Taxes

-0.17

-0.14

-0.33

-0.09

Tax rate

-26.95

-23.04

-34.56

-101.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.48

0.48

0.64

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

0.48

0.48

0.64

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

0.06

-25.37

-3,163.8

-128.2

NPM

0.67

0.59

0.82

-0.03

