SectorEdible Oil
Open₹3.23
Prev. Close₹3.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.76
Day's High₹3.26
Day's Low₹3.2
52 Week's High₹6.29
52 Week's Low₹3.08
Book Value₹2.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.3
P/E24.38
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.44
11.44
11.44
11.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.5
4.47
2.31
0.94
Net Worth
17.94
15.91
13.75
12.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
71.19
81.34
78.45
60.77
yoy growth (%)
-12.47
3.68
29.07
33.13
Raw materials
-65.94
-78.65
-74.42
-57.7
As % of sales
92.61
96.69
94.86
94.93
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.24
-0.19
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.65
0.62
0.98
0.09
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.6
-0.49
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.14
-0.33
-0.09
Working capital
1.58
0.18
0.8
2.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.47
3.68
29.07
33.13
Op profit growth
47.01
-50.85
54.72
4.29
EBIT growth
12.77
-19
57.2
-2.93
Net profit growth
0.06
-25.37
-3,163.8
-128.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhanu Prakash Vankineni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vankineni Phani Anupama
Executive Director
Vankineni Kiran Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Srinivas Babu Edupuganti
Independent Director
Baba Mohammed
Independent Director
Lokeswararao Nelluri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Singhal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Diligent Industries Ltd
Summary
Diligent Industries Limited was initially registered in January, 1995 in the name of Yatish Securities Ltd. Later in 2012, the name of Company was changed to Diligent Industries Limited. Currently, the Company is into manufacturing, processing and trading of edible oils, food, feeds and agriculture commodities in India.The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company and got the approval from Reserve Bank of India letter dated May 9, 1995. The Company got listed in Regional Stock Exchange at Bangalore, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Madras Stock Exchange to provide liquidity to the Shareholders.In 2013-14, M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited merged with the Company with the approval of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. On the merger of M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited, Company entered into the business of extraction and distribution of edible oil, more particularly Rice Bran oil. The business and operations of erstwhile M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited, got merged with and was carried out by the Company. The Company in 2015-16, ventured into refined edible oils, which certainly created good presence and name to the Company. With a view to get hold of, stabilize, compete and increase the Companys presence in the market initially the Company is concentrating on the trading. In 2022-23, the Company developed the refinery facility and is undergoing further upgradation, apart from that there is no change in business carried out by Company. The management is focusing on re
Read More
The Diligent Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diligent Industries Ltd is ₹76.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diligent Industries Ltd is 24.38 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diligent Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diligent Industries Ltd is ₹3.08 and ₹6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diligent Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.05%, 3 Years at 6.02%, 1 Year at -38.92%, 6 Month at -46.27%, 3 Month at -29.24% and 1 Month at -28.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.