Diligent Industries Ltd Share Price

3.2
(0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.23
  • Day's High3.26
  • 52 Wk High6.29
  • Prev. Close3.17
  • Day's Low3.2
  • 52 Wk Low 3.08
  • Turnover (lac)1.76
  • P/E24.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.7
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Diligent Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Diligent Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Diligent Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Diligent Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.32%

Non-Promoter- 38.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Diligent Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.44

11.44

11.44

11.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.5

4.47

2.31

0.94

Net Worth

17.94

15.91

13.75

12.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

71.19

81.34

78.45

60.77

yoy growth (%)

-12.47

3.68

29.07

33.13

Raw materials

-65.94

-78.65

-74.42

-57.7

As % of sales

92.61

96.69

94.86

94.93

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.24

-0.19

-0.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.65

0.62

0.98

0.09

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.6

-0.49

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.14

-0.33

-0.09

Working capital

1.58

0.18

0.8

2.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.47

3.68

29.07

33.13

Op profit growth

47.01

-50.85

54.72

4.29

EBIT growth

12.77

-19

57.2

-2.93

Net profit growth

0.06

-25.37

-3,163.8

-128.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Diligent Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diligent Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bhanu Prakash Vankineni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vankineni Phani Anupama

Executive Director

Vankineni Kiran Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Srinivas Babu Edupuganti

Independent Director

Baba Mohammed

Independent Director

Lokeswararao Nelluri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diligent Industries Ltd

Summary

Diligent Industries Limited was initially registered in January, 1995 in the name of Yatish Securities Ltd. Later in 2012, the name of Company was changed to Diligent Industries Limited. Currently, the Company is into manufacturing, processing and trading of edible oils, food, feeds and agriculture commodities in India.The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company and got the approval from Reserve Bank of India letter dated May 9, 1995. The Company got listed in Regional Stock Exchange at Bangalore, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Madras Stock Exchange to provide liquidity to the Shareholders.In 2013-14, M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited merged with the Company with the approval of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. On the merger of M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited, Company entered into the business of extraction and distribution of edible oil, more particularly Rice Bran oil. The business and operations of erstwhile M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited, got merged with and was carried out by the Company. The Company in 2015-16, ventured into refined edible oils, which certainly created good presence and name to the Company. With a view to get hold of, stabilize, compete and increase the Companys presence in the market initially the Company is concentrating on the trading. In 2022-23, the Company developed the refinery facility and is undergoing further upgradation, apart from that there is no change in business carried out by Company. The management is focusing on re
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Diligent Industries Ltd share price today?

The Diligent Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diligent Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diligent Industries Ltd is ₹76.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diligent Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diligent Industries Ltd is 24.38 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diligent Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diligent Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diligent Industries Ltd is ₹3.08 and ₹6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diligent Industries Ltd?

Diligent Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.05%, 3 Years at 6.02%, 1 Year at -38.92%, 6 Month at -46.27%, 3 Month at -29.24% and 1 Month at -28.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diligent Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diligent Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Diligent Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

