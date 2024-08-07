AGM 30/08/2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 07th August, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. Notice to hold the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, the 30th day of August, 2024 at 11.30 AM. 2. Boards Report along with all annexures thereto for the financial year 2023-2024. 3. To provide remote e-voting for the 30th AGM through CDSL e-Voting System. 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the voting / e-voting for the 30th AGM. 5. Appointment of M/s. P. Suryanarayana & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 009288S), as the Statutory Auditors. 6. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital. 7. Appointment of Sri Durga Prasad Vajjha (DIN: 10275174) as an Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Outcome of the 30th AGM of the Company held today at the registered office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)