Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financials Results 30.09.2024 Q2 Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a right basis issue price rights entitlements for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right issue. 3. To consider and approve the Letter of Offer the Abridged Letter of Offer and other Issue materials. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Board approved: Increase of Authorized Capital from 24 Crore to 35 Crore, Conducting EGM for the same, Appointment of Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer and providing CDSL e-Voting System for the EGM.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting - Intimation Q1 30.06.2024 Unaudited Finanacials

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 07th August, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. Notice to hold the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, the 30th day of August, 2024 at 11.30 AM. 2. Boards Report along with all annexures thereto for the financial year 2023-2024. 3. To provide remote e-voting for the 30th AGM through CDSL e-Voting System. 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the voting / e-voting for the 30th AGM. 5. Appointment of M/s. P. Suryanarayana & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 009288S), as the Statutory Auditors. 6. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital. 7. Appointment of Sri Durga Prasad Vajjha (DIN: 10275174) as an Independent Director.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials for the Quarter and year Ended 31/03/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting including Q4 & Year ended 31.03.2024 Results and Rights Issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Rights Issue Committee considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer in relation to the proposed Rights Issue for seeking In-principle approval of the Stock Exchange. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 03rd May, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. the EGM Notice for conducting the EGM of the Company on Monday, the 27th Day of May, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. (IST) for a. the Appointment of M/s. P. Suryanarayana & Co. FRN: 009288S, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company b. Re-appointment of Mr. Bhanu Prakash Vankineni, as the Managing Director of the Company for the further term. c. Re-appointment of Mr. Kiran Kumar Vankineni, as the Executive Director of the Company for the further term. 2. to provide remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM by CDSL-eVoting System. 3. appointment of Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor, M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024