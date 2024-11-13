iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diligent Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2.67
(4.71%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Diligent Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financials Results 30.09.2024 Q2 Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202412 Oct 2024
DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a right basis issue price rights entitlements for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right issue. 3. To consider and approve the Letter of Offer the Abridged Letter of Offer and other Issue materials. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Board approved: Increase of Authorized Capital from 24 Crore to 35 Crore, Conducting EGM for the same, Appointment of Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer and providing CDSL e-Voting System for the EGM.
Board Meeting14 Aug 202410 Aug 2024
DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting - Intimation Q1 30.06.2024 Unaudited Finanacials
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 07th August, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. Notice to hold the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, the 30th day of August, 2024 at 11.30 AM. 2. Boards Report along with all annexures thereto for the financial year 2023-2024. 3. To provide remote e-voting for the 30th AGM through CDSL e-Voting System. 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the voting / e-voting for the 30th AGM. 5. Appointment of M/s. P. Suryanarayana & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 009288S), as the Statutory Auditors. 6. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital. 7. Appointment of Sri Durga Prasad Vajjha (DIN: 10275174) as an Independent Director.
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials for the Quarter and year Ended 31/03/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 29/05/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting including Q4 & Year ended 31.03.2024 Results and Rights Issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Rights Issue Committee considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer in relation to the proposed Rights Issue for seeking In-principle approval of the Stock Exchange. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 03rd May, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. the EGM Notice for conducting the EGM of the Company on Monday, the 27th Day of May, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. (IST) for a. the Appointment of M/s. P. Suryanarayana & Co. FRN: 009288S, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company b. Re-appointment of Mr. Bhanu Prakash Vankineni, as the Managing Director of the Company for the further term. c. Re-appointment of Mr. Kiran Kumar Vankineni, as the Executive Director of the Company for the further term. 2. to provide remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM by CDSL-eVoting System. 3. appointment of Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor, M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer. Read less..
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby intimate that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 to consider interalia the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 for the FY 2023-2024 along with Limited Review Report

Diligent Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diligent Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.