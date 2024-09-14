|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Sep 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|Board approved: Increase of Authorized Capital from 24 Crore to 35 Crore, Conducting EGM for the same, Appointment of Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer and providing CDSL e-Voting System for the EGM The EGM will be held as above to approve increase in authorized capital of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Outcome of the EGM held Today, i.e. 09.10.2024 at 11.00 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024)
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|EGM 27/05/2024 The EGM of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 11.00 AM to transact the business as mentioned in the attached Notice. The book closure will be from Tuesday 21/05/2024 to Monday 27/05/2024 for the purpose of the EGM to be held on Monday, 27/05/2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 03rd May, 2024 inter alia considered and approved: 1. the EGM Notice for conducting the EGM of the Company on Monday, the 27th Day of May, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. (IST) appointment of Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor, M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024) Outcome / Proceedings of the EGM of the shareholders of the Company held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 at 11.00 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Disclosure of the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the EGM held on 27-05-2024 at 11.00 AM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
