6:5 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DILIGENT INDUSTRIES LIMITEDLIMITED (531153) RECORD DATE 24/10/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 2.60 per Share on Rights Basis for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/10/2024 DR-743/2024-2025 *The full amount of the Issue Price of Rs.3.60 will be payable on Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.10.2024)