Diligent Industries Ltd Summary

Diligent Industries Limited was initially registered in January, 1995 in the name of Yatish Securities Ltd. Later in 2012, the name of Company was changed to Diligent Industries Limited. Currently, the Company is into manufacturing, processing and trading of edible oils, food, feeds and agriculture commodities in India.The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company and got the approval from Reserve Bank of India letter dated May 9, 1995. The Company got listed in Regional Stock Exchange at Bangalore, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Madras Stock Exchange to provide liquidity to the Shareholders.In 2013-14, M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited merged with the Company with the approval of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. On the merger of M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited, Company entered into the business of extraction and distribution of edible oil, more particularly Rice Bran oil. The business and operations of erstwhile M/s Adithya Agro Allied Oils Limited, got merged with and was carried out by the Company. The Company in 2015-16, ventured into refined edible oils, which certainly created good presence and name to the Company. With a view to get hold of, stabilize, compete and increase the Companys presence in the market initially the Company is concentrating on the trading. In 2022-23, the Company developed the refinery facility and is undergoing further upgradation, apart from that there is no change in business carried out by Company. The management is focusing on refinery of the edible oils in the industry along with trading and processing of edible oils and allied agro products. The Company may also venture into agro processing sooner.