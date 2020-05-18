Dion Global Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
32.23
32.23
32.23
32.23
Preference Capital
0.93
0.93
1.23
1.69
Reserves
-605.47
-604.26
-588.52
-559.19
Net Worth
-572.31
-571.1
-555.06
-525.27
Minority Interest
Debt
442.36
442.36
260.79
149.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-129.95
-128.74
-294.27
-375.92
Fixed Assets
0.1
0.32
2.05
2.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.48
2.48
2.79
3.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-136.78
-135.96
-299.8
-383.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.22
1.74
1.62
1.47
Debtor Days
47.89
26.66
Other Current Assets
2.59
2.53
4.39
7.66
Sundry Creditors
-2.97
-3.05
-1.53
-2.95
Creditor Days
45.23
53.51
Other Current Liabilities
-137.62
-137.18
-304.28
-389.83
Cash
4.26
4.43
0.71
1.83
Total Assets
-129.94
-128.73
-294.25
-375.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.