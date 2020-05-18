Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.34
20.12
24.06
28.59
yoy growth (%)
-38.63
-16.37
-15.84
-16.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.95
-17.69
-22.55
-23.79
As % of sales
104.9
87.92
93.75
83.23
Other costs
-6.37
-29.22
-33.1
-16.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.62
145.23
137.6
58.5
Operating profit
-6.97
-26.79
-31.6
-11.93
OPM
-56.53
-133.16
-131.35
-41.73
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.73
-1.28
-1.2
Interest expense
-24.4
-65.45
-33.98
-27.26
Other income
1.79
14.5
21.51
22.77
Profit before tax
-30.19
-78.48
-45.36
-17.63
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.19
-78.48
-45.36
-17.63
Exceptional items
0
-101.63
-465.62
-0.3
Net profit
-30.19
-180.11
-510.99
-17.94
yoy growth (%)
-83.23
-64.75
2,748.31
49.18
NPM
-244.56
-895.15
-2,123.68
-62.74
