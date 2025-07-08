Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.25
Prev. Close₹2.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹2.25
Day's Low₹2.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-178.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
32.23
32.23
32.23
32.23
Preference Capital
0.93
0.93
1.23
1.69
Reserves
-605.47
-604.26
-588.52
-559.19
Net Worth
-572.31
-571.1
-555.06
-525.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.34
20.12
24.06
28.59
yoy growth (%)
-38.63
-16.37
-15.84
-16.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-12.95
-17.69
-22.55
-23.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-30.19
-78.48
-45.36
-17.63
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.73
-1.28
-1.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
83.54
-367.28
-150.56
40.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.63
-16.37
-15.84
-16.8
Op profit growth
-73.95
-15.22
164.85
174.48
EBIT growth
-55.59
14.53
-218.14
44.34
Net profit growth
-83.23
-64.75
2,748.31
49.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
200.76
236.14
230.3
288.75
222.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
200.76
236.14
230.3
288.75
222.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.88
0.05
Other Income
23.6
22.85
26.16
15.81
23.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Sanjeev Chandna
Addtnl Independent Director
Jayashree Swaminathan
Addtnl Independent Director
Kiran Sharma
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar Srivastava
409 Chaudhary Complex Shakarpu,
9 VS Block Madhuban Road,
Delhi - 110092
Tel: -
Website: http://www.dionglobal.com
Email: invetorgrievances@dionglobal.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Promoted by Ranbaxy Laboratories, Fortis Financial Services (FFSL) was incorporated in Mar.94. FFSL, together with its associates, have acquired 16.52 lac fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of ...
Read More
Reports by Dion Global Solutions Ltd
