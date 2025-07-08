iifl-logo
Dion Global Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

2.25
(0.00%)
May 18, 2020|02:49:52 PM

  • Open2.25
  • Day's High2.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.25
  • Day's Low2.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-178.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dion Global Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Dion Global Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dion Global Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dion Global Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:54 PM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.17%

Non-Promoter- 17.13%

Institutions: 17.12%

Non-Institutions: 62.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dion Global Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

32.23

32.23

32.23

32.23

Preference Capital

0.93

0.93

1.23

1.69

Reserves

-605.47

-604.26

-588.52

-559.19

Net Worth

-572.31

-571.1

-555.06

-525.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.34

20.12

24.06

28.59

yoy growth (%)

-38.63

-16.37

-15.84

-16.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-12.95

-17.69

-22.55

-23.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-30.19

-78.48

-45.36

-17.63

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.73

-1.28

-1.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

83.54

-367.28

-150.56

40.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.63

-16.37

-15.84

-16.8

Op profit growth

-73.95

-15.22

164.85

174.48

EBIT growth

-55.59

14.53

-218.14

44.34

Net profit growth

-83.23

-64.75

2,748.31

49.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

200.76

236.14

230.3

288.75

222.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

200.76

236.14

230.3

288.75

222.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.88

0.05

Other Income

23.6

22.85

26.16

15.81

23.82

Dion Global Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dion Global Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Sanjeev Chandna

Addtnl Independent Director

Jayashree Swaminathan

Addtnl Independent Director

Kiran Sharma

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar Srivastava

Registered Office

409 Chaudhary Complex Shakarpu,

9 VS Block Madhuban Road,

Delhi - 110092

Tel: -

Website: http://www.dionglobal.com

Email: invetorgrievances@dionglobal.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Promoted by Ranbaxy Laboratories, Fortis Financial Services (FFSL) was incorporated in Mar.94. FFSL, together with its associates, have acquired 16.52 lac fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of ...
Reports by Dion Global Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dion Global Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Dion Global Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dion Global Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dion Global Solutions Ltd is ₹7.25 Cr. as of 18 May ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dion Global Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dion Global Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 18 May ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dion Global Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dion Global Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dion Global Solutions Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 May ‘20

What is the CAGR of Dion Global Solutions Ltd?

Dion Global Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -52.82%, 3 Years at -67.22%, 1 Year at -32.84%, 6 Month at -4.26%, 3 Month at -12.11% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dion Global Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dion Global Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.18 %
Institutions - 17.12 %
Public - 62.70 %

