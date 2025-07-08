iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Dion Global Solutions Ltd Company Summary

2.25
(0.00%)
May 18, 2020|02:49:52 PM

Dion Global Solutions Ltd Summary

Promoted by Ranbaxy Laboratories, Fortis Financial Services (FFSL) was incorporated in Mar.94. FFSL, together with its associates, have acquired 16.52 lac fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Empire Finance Company (EFCL) at a price of Rs 48.75 per share, representing 43.95% of the voting capital of EFCL, later in Jul 95 it was amalgamated with the company. The company is engaged in the business of leasing, hire purchase and other related financial services.FFSL went public in Feb.95 to augment resources to meet the needs of its planned growth. The company obtained its category-I merchant banking registration from SEBI in Apr.95.The company has been trying hard to recover money from various clients through legal procedures and various other measures and accordingly written off Rs 37.14 cr during the year 1999-2000 in cases where there are no changes of any recovery.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.