Dion Global Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-30.19
-78.48
-45.36
-17.63
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.73
-1.28
-1.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
83.54
-367.28
-150.56
40.82
Other operating items
Operating
52.74
-446.5
-197.2
21.97
Capital expenditure
0
1.11
0.81
-19.85
Free cash flow
52.73
-445.39
-196.39
2.12
Equity raised
-1,117.97
-766.46
246.34
357.53
Investing
-0.49
-8.04
-216.78
-23.17
Financing
410.14
4.09
426.89
190.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-655.58
-1,215.79
260.05
526.96
