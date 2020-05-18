Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.32
2.53
-20.24
29.6
Op profit growth
-320.85
-130.59
-192.08
-201.94
EBIT growth
-271.56
-159.07
-165.71
-236.6
Net profit growth
1,066.09
-51.02
-2,310.87
-107.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9.12
4.03
-13.53
11.71
EBIT margin
-10.04
5.71
-9.92
12.04
Net profit margin
-214.62
-17.97
-37.63
1.35
RoCE
-12.67
3.03
-4.58
6.66
RoNW
40.95
-97.18
-18.28
0.55
RoA
-67.69
-2.38
-4.35
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-161.57
-19.02
-32.92
-3.66
Book value per share
-171.7
-15.79
22.56
50.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
228.28
P/CEPS
-0.14
-3.37
-2.31
-23.64
P/B
-0.13
-2.67
3.91
1.81
EV/EBIDTA
219.17
19.53
-183.04
11.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.01
0.06
0.05
-47.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.64
65.32
102.73
81.32
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-28.61
-19.94
-6.42
-4.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.43
-0.3
0.65
-1.07
Net debt / equity
-0.87
-8.36
5.29
1.94
Net debt / op. profit
-22.9
44.64
-12.34
9.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-63.01
-62.55
-77.26
-57.53
Other costs
-46.11
-33.41
-36.26
-30.74
