Disa India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.45
1.45
1.45
1.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
237.62
212.47
200.37
186.09
Net Worth
239.07
213.92
201.82
187.54
Minority Interest
Debt
1.94
2.94
3.79
5.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.79
1.76
0.73
0.61
Total Liabilities
242.8
218.62
206.34
193.89
Fixed Assets
41.28
42.37
34.19
20.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.99
2.38
1.59
1.3
Networking Capital
-32.03
-9.3
-22.86
0.05
Inventories
83.33
51.52
51.06
28.25
Inventory Days
75.24
58.08
Sundry Debtors
29.09
45.46
34.23
18.94
Debtor Days
50.44
38.94
Other Current Assets
25.96
24.85
17.33
31.68
Sundry Creditors
-45.71
-42.45
-40.74
-22.28
Creditor Days
60.03
45.81
Other Current Liabilities
-124.7
-88.69
-84.74
-56.54
Cash
226.16
178.78
189.02
167.99
Total Assets
242.8
218.62
206.34
193.89
