Summary

Disa India Limited (formerly George Fisher Disa Limited), part of Cophenhagen based Disa A/S Group, manufactures foundry machinery like moulding plants, sand plants and shot blasting machines. Its Promoters are DISA Holding AG of Switzerland and DISA Holding A/S of Denmark and the Companys ultimate holding company is Norican Global A/S, Denmark.Established in May, 1984 as BMD Industries with technical and financial participation from BMD, Germany; Vulcan Laval, Germany and KSIIDC. Internationally Disa A/S acquired the 50% stake of George Fisher in the former JV company George Fisher Disa Ltd thus making the Disa A/S the sole owner of the Company in 2000, the Indian operations of the former JV also became part of Disa A/S. Subsequent to this development. the name of the company is changed to Disa India Ltd.The Company is a leading equipment manufacturer with advanced foundry and surface preparation process technology. It supplies complete foundry systems with DISA range of moulding machines, sand mixers with combination of sand plant equipment, surface preparation machines and environmental control systems to customers in New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore with 2 manufacturing plants located in Tumkur and Hosakote in Karnataka.The Company commenced new line of activity for manufacture of control panels at Hoskote in 2003. The New DISAFLEX80, which was commissioned during the year 2010, expanded the range in the Horizontal Flask Lines Category. The Company developed &. inst

