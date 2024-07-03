iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Disa India Ltd Share Price

16,960
(0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17,000
  • Day's High17,200
  • 52 Wk High20,900
  • Prev. Close16,947.75
  • Day's Low16,960
  • 52 Wk Low 13,238
  • Turnover (lac)1.35
  • P/E54.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,730.18
  • EPS313.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,466.33
  • Div. Yield1.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Disa India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

17,000

Prev. Close

16,947.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.35

Day's High

17,200

Day's Low

16,960

52 Week's High

20,900

52 Week's Low

13,238

Book Value

1,730.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,466.33

P/E

54.05

EPS

313.57

Divi. Yield

1.18

Disa India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 100

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Disa India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Disa India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.82%

Foreign: 74.82%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.07%

Institutions: 8.07%

Non-Institutions: 17.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Disa India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.45

1.45

1.45

1.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

237.62

212.47

200.37

186.09

Net Worth

239.07

213.92

201.82

187.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

247.67

177.51

223.6

195.86

yoy growth (%)

39.52

-20.61

14.16

24.36

Raw materials

-138.86

-101.02

-121.29

-115.79

As % of sales

56.06

56.9

54.24

59.11

Employee costs

-36.28

-31.11

-37.39

-30.16

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.33

31.56

38.52

25.3

Depreciation

-3.34

-3.74

-3.48

-1.91

Tax paid

-12.89

-8

-9.96

-9.07

Working capital

7.91

13.48

56.52

14.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.52

-20.61

14.16

24.36

Op profit growth

68.49

-24.61

55.99

50.26

EBIT growth

59.96

-17.97

53.16

41.43

Net profit growth

58.91

-17.5

75.97

46.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

328.55

261.9

256.07

185.06

233.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

328.55

261.9

256.07

185.06

233.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.59

10.53

10.28

9.38

7.6

View Annually Results

Disa India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Disa India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson and Independent Director

Deepa Hingorani

Managing Director

Lokesh Saxena

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anders Wilhjelm

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ulla Hartvig Plathe Tonnesen

Independent Director

Bhagya Chandra Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Michael Declan Guerin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrithee M S

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Disa India Ltd

Summary

Disa India Limited (formerly George Fisher Disa Limited), part of Cophenhagen based Disa A/S Group, manufactures foundry machinery like moulding plants, sand plants and shot blasting machines. Its Promoters are DISA Holding AG of Switzerland and DISA Holding A/S of Denmark and the Companys ultimate holding company is Norican Global A/S, Denmark.Established in May, 1984 as BMD Industries with technical and financial participation from BMD, Germany; Vulcan Laval, Germany and KSIIDC. Internationally Disa A/S acquired the 50% stake of George Fisher in the former JV company George Fisher Disa Ltd thus making the Disa A/S the sole owner of the Company in 2000, the Indian operations of the former JV also became part of Disa A/S. Subsequent to this development. the name of the company is changed to Disa India Ltd.The Company is a leading equipment manufacturer with advanced foundry and surface preparation process technology. It supplies complete foundry systems with DISA range of moulding machines, sand mixers with combination of sand plant equipment, surface preparation machines and environmental control systems to customers in New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore with 2 manufacturing plants located in Tumkur and Hosakote in Karnataka.The Company commenced new line of activity for manufacture of control panels at Hoskote in 2003. The New DISAFLEX80, which was commissioned during the year 2010, expanded the range in the Horizontal Flask Lines Category. The Company developed &. inst
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Disa India Ltd share price today?

The Disa India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16960 today.

What is the Market Cap of Disa India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Disa India Ltd is ₹2466.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Disa India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Disa India Ltd is 54.05 and 9.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Disa India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Disa India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Disa India Ltd is ₹13238 and ₹20900 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Disa India Ltd?

Disa India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.85%, 3 Years at 43.98%, 1 Year at 5.59%, 6 Month at 9.37%, 3 Month at -5.85% and 1 Month at -3.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Disa India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Disa India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.82 %
Institutions - 8.07 %
Public - 17.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Disa India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.