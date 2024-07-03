SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹17,000
Prev. Close₹16,947.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.35
Day's High₹17,200
Day's Low₹16,960
52 Week's High₹20,900
52 Week's Low₹13,238
Book Value₹1,730.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,466.33
P/E54.05
EPS313.57
Divi. Yield1.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.45
1.45
1.45
1.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
237.62
212.47
200.37
186.09
Net Worth
239.07
213.92
201.82
187.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
247.67
177.51
223.6
195.86
yoy growth (%)
39.52
-20.61
14.16
24.36
Raw materials
-138.86
-101.02
-121.29
-115.79
As % of sales
56.06
56.9
54.24
59.11
Employee costs
-36.28
-31.11
-37.39
-30.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
50.33
31.56
38.52
25.3
Depreciation
-3.34
-3.74
-3.48
-1.91
Tax paid
-12.89
-8
-9.96
-9.07
Working capital
7.91
13.48
56.52
14.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.52
-20.61
14.16
24.36
Op profit growth
68.49
-24.61
55.99
50.26
EBIT growth
59.96
-17.97
53.16
41.43
Net profit growth
58.91
-17.5
75.97
46.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
328.55
261.9
256.07
185.06
233.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
328.55
261.9
256.07
185.06
233.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.59
10.53
10.28
9.38
7.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson and Independent Director
Deepa Hingorani
Managing Director
Lokesh Saxena
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anders Wilhjelm
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ulla Hartvig Plathe Tonnesen
Independent Director
Bhagya Chandra Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Michael Declan Guerin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrithee M S
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Disa India Ltd
Summary
Disa India Limited (formerly George Fisher Disa Limited), part of Cophenhagen based Disa A/S Group, manufactures foundry machinery like moulding plants, sand plants and shot blasting machines. Its Promoters are DISA Holding AG of Switzerland and DISA Holding A/S of Denmark and the Companys ultimate holding company is Norican Global A/S, Denmark.Established in May, 1984 as BMD Industries with technical and financial participation from BMD, Germany; Vulcan Laval, Germany and KSIIDC. Internationally Disa A/S acquired the 50% stake of George Fisher in the former JV company George Fisher Disa Ltd thus making the Disa A/S the sole owner of the Company in 2000, the Indian operations of the former JV also became part of Disa A/S. Subsequent to this development. the name of the company is changed to Disa India Ltd.The Company is a leading equipment manufacturer with advanced foundry and surface preparation process technology. It supplies complete foundry systems with DISA range of moulding machines, sand mixers with combination of sand plant equipment, surface preparation machines and environmental control systems to customers in New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore with 2 manufacturing plants located in Tumkur and Hosakote in Karnataka.The Company commenced new line of activity for manufacture of control panels at Hoskote in 2003. The New DISAFLEX80, which was commissioned during the year 2010, expanded the range in the Horizontal Flask Lines Category. The Company developed &. inst
The Disa India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16960 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Disa India Ltd is ₹2466.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Disa India Ltd is 54.05 and 9.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Disa India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Disa India Ltd is ₹13238 and ₹20900 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Disa India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.85%, 3 Years at 43.98%, 1 Year at 5.59%, 6 Month at 9.37%, 3 Month at -5.85% and 1 Month at -3.88%.
