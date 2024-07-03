Disa India Ltd Summary

Disa India Limited (formerly George Fisher Disa Limited), part of Cophenhagen based Disa A/S Group, manufactures foundry machinery like moulding plants, sand plants and shot blasting machines. Its Promoters are DISA Holding AG of Switzerland and DISA Holding A/S of Denmark and the Companys ultimate holding company is Norican Global A/S, Denmark.Established in May, 1984 as BMD Industries with technical and financial participation from BMD, Germany; Vulcan Laval, Germany and KSIIDC. Internationally Disa A/S acquired the 50% stake of George Fisher in the former JV company George Fisher Disa Ltd thus making the Disa A/S the sole owner of the Company in 2000, the Indian operations of the former JV also became part of Disa A/S. Subsequent to this development. the name of the company is changed to Disa India Ltd.The Company is a leading equipment manufacturer with advanced foundry and surface preparation process technology. It supplies complete foundry systems with DISA range of moulding machines, sand mixers with combination of sand plant equipment, surface preparation machines and environmental control systems to customers in New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Bangalore with 2 manufacturing plants located in Tumkur and Hosakote in Karnataka.The Company commenced new line of activity for manufacture of control panels at Hoskote in 2003. The New DISAFLEX80, which was commissioned during the year 2010, expanded the range in the Horizontal Flask Lines Category. The Company developed &. installed the Automatic Mould Handling (AMH) Systems in India, for the New range of Medium & Large DISAMATCH machines, which came from Denmark. It launched the First Made in India DISAMATIC Vertical Moulding Machine - DISA 030 - in the IFEX in Feb2011 at Chandigarh and thereafter Match 2024 (Horizontal Matchplate Moulding Machine) was launched in Feb2012. The first machine (HB-I) from the Wheelabrator range was localised for the Indian Non-Foundry markets. In Jan 2013, at IFEX Kolkata, the Company launched the New DISA 20FP Core Machine and also the Manipulator Type DS-1 Machine. During the year 2016, the Company formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) in the name of Bhadra Castalloys Private Limited, which commenced operations in April, 2016. The subsidiary company through an Assets Purchase Agreement, acquired Sri Rajarajeswari Foundry, located in Bhadravathi, Karnataka, engaged in manufacturing of high alloy steel castings, at consideration of Rs 7 Crore. It launched the new C3-150 DISAMATIC Machine with 150 moulds/hour speed foundry machine. It executed the prestigious Shot Blasting Project for JCB, Jaipur incorporating the latest technologies available globally with the distinct honor of being the largest Shot Blasting Solution.