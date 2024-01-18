|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|-
|100
|1000
|Final
|Dividend @ Rs. 100/- (1000%) per share on 14,54,205 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 145.42 Million for the Financial year 2023-24 was recommended. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval by the Members in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|100
|1000
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at their meeting today i.e. February 6, 2024 have inter-alia approved Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 payable to shareholders on record date i.e. February 16, 2024.
