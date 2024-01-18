iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Disa India Ltd Dividend

16,392
(2.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Disa India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 20241 Aug 2024-1001000Final
Dividend @ Rs. 100/- (1000%) per share on 14,54,205 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, aggregating to Rs. 145.42 Million for the Financial year 2023-24 was recommended. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval by the Members in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.
Dividend6 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20241001000Interim
The Board of Directors at their meeting today i.e. February 6, 2024 have inter-alia approved Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 payable to shareholders on record date i.e. February 16, 2024.

Disa India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Disa India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.