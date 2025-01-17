Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.37
-20.67
13.86
24.37
Op profit growth
67.99
-24.93
56.85
52.79
EBIT growth
60.84
-18.81
54.87
41.83
Net profit growth
59.79
-18.35
77.65
47.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.97
14.8
15.64
11.35
EBIT margin
20.56
17.69
17.28
12.7
Net profit margin
15.07
13.04
12.67
8.12
RoCE
25.82
17.96
29.04
25.48
RoNW
4.86
3.38
5.36
4.12
RoA
4.73
3.31
5.32
4.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
266.14
166.55
204
115.17
Dividend per share
160
10
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
240.26
138.28
177.48
99.64
Book value per share
1,416.58
1,310.26
1,144.54
750.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.44
28.11
16.56
52.11
P/CEPS
25.97
33.86
19.04
60.23
P/B
4.4
3.57
2.95
7.99
EV/EBIDTA
12.74
13.98
8.61
28.08
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
56.51
0
0
2.22
Tax payout
-25.61
-25.34
-25.86
-35.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
40.35
39.48
26.65
21.54
Inventory days
57.96
84.22
81.05
74.9
Creditor days
-56.62
-49.39
-48.49
-54.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-67.51
-83.94
-93.79
-200.3
Net debt / equity
-0.92
-0.87
-0.67
-0.73
Net debt / op. profit
-4.12
-6.07
-3.06
-3.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.47
-56.5
-53.88
-58.88
Employee costs
-14.65
-17.43
-16.59
-15.26
Other costs
-11.89
-11.26
-13.87
-14.49
