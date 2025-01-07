Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
247.67
177.51
223.6
195.86
yoy growth (%)
39.52
-20.61
14.16
24.36
Raw materials
-138.86
-101.02
-121.29
-115.79
As % of sales
56.06
56.9
54.24
59.11
Employee costs
-36.28
-31.11
-37.39
-30.16
As % of sales
14.64
17.52
16.72
15.39
Other costs
-28.4
-19.19
-30.18
-27.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.46
10.81
13.49
14.11
Operating profit
44.13
26.19
34.74
22.27
OPM
17.81
14.75
15.53
11.37
Depreciation
-3.34
-3.74
-3.48
-1.91
Interest expense
-0.78
-0.39
-0.43
-0.13
Other income
10.32
9.5
7.69
5.07
Profit before tax
50.33
31.56
38.52
25.3
Taxes
-12.89
-8
-9.96
-9.07
Tax rate
-25.61
-25.34
-25.85
-35.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.44
23.56
28.56
16.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
37.44
23.56
28.56
16.23
yoy growth (%)
58.91
-17.5
75.97
46.08
NPM
15.11
13.27
12.77
8.28
