Disa India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16,599.95
(1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

247.67

177.51

223.6

195.86

yoy growth (%)

39.52

-20.61

14.16

24.36

Raw materials

-138.86

-101.02

-121.29

-115.79

As % of sales

56.06

56.9

54.24

59.11

Employee costs

-36.28

-31.11

-37.39

-30.16

As % of sales

14.64

17.52

16.72

15.39

Other costs

-28.4

-19.19

-30.18

-27.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.46

10.81

13.49

14.11

Operating profit

44.13

26.19

34.74

22.27

OPM

17.81

14.75

15.53

11.37

Depreciation

-3.34

-3.74

-3.48

-1.91

Interest expense

-0.78

-0.39

-0.43

-0.13

Other income

10.32

9.5

7.69

5.07

Profit before tax

50.33

31.56

38.52

25.3

Taxes

-12.89

-8

-9.96

-9.07

Tax rate

-25.61

-25.34

-25.85

-35.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.44

23.56

28.56

16.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

37.44

23.56

28.56

16.23

yoy growth (%)

58.91

-17.5

75.97

46.08

NPM

15.11

13.27

12.77

8.28

