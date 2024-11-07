|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results DISA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors of DISA India Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024, to inter-alia consider the following: 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of the Board meeting for the meeting held on November 7, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|DISA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting for the meeting held on August 7, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|DISA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reference to the captioned subject this is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of DISA India Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2) Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3) Fixation of date of the Annual General Meeting. 4) Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members. Outcome of Board Meeting for the meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Retirement of Mr. Amar Nath Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer at the close of business hours on April 22, 2024 and appointment of Mrs. Vidya Jayant as Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 23, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|DISA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reference to the captioned subject we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of DISA India Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 6 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2) To declare Interim Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said Interim Dividend if declared by the Board of Directors will be fixed as Friday February 16 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting today i.e. February 6, 2024 have inter-alia approved 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2) Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 payable to shareholders on record date i.e. February 16, 2024. Reference to the captioned subject, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., February 6, 2024, have inter-alia approved: - 1) The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2) Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year 2023-24, payable to the registered shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date i.e., February 16, 2024, amounting to Rs. 145.42 Million. The said Interim dividend will be paid on or before March 6, 2024 within 30 days from the date of declaration. The meeting commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:05 PM. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors at their meeting today i.e. February 6, 2024 have inter-alia approved 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2) Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 payable to shareholders on record date i.e. February 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.