DISA INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reference to the captioned subject we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of DISA India Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 6 2024 to inter-alia consider the following: 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2) To declare Interim Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said Interim Dividend if declared by the Board of Directors will be fixed as Friday February 16 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting today i.e. February 6, 2024 have inter-alia approved 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2) Payment of first Interim Dividend of Rs. 100/- (1000%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 payable to shareholders on record date i.e. February 16, 2024. The said Interim dividend will be paid on or before March 6, 2024 within 30 days from the date of declaration. The meeting commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:05 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)