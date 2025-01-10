DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.73
3.73
1.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.95
2.06
1.32
1.59
Net Worth
7.74
5.79
5.05
3.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
0.51
0.71
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.03
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
8
6.33
5.77
3.05
Fixed Assets
1.14
2.43
2.18
1.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.45
1.34
1.29
0.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.91
2.45
2.11
1.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.52
2.47
1.77
1.31
Debtor Days
198.62
Other Current Assets
0.87
0.58
0.64
0.4
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.39
-0.51
-0.23
-0.32
Cash
0.46
0.1
0.19
0.03
Total Assets
7.99
6.32
5.77
3.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.