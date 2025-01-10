iifl-logo-icon 1
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

163.8
(7.76%)
Jan 10, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.79

3.73

3.73

1.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.95

2.06

1.32

1.59

Net Worth

7.74

5.79

5.05

3.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.23

0.51

0.71

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.03

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

8

6.33

5.77

3.05

Fixed Assets

1.14

2.43

2.18

1.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.45

1.34

1.29

0.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.91

2.45

2.11

1.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.52

2.47

1.77

1.31

Debtor Days

198.62

Other Current Assets

0.87

0.58

0.64

0.4

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.39

-0.51

-0.23

-0.32

Cash

0.46

0.1

0.19

0.03

Total Assets

7.99

6.32

5.77

3.05

QUICKLINKS FOR DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd

