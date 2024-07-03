Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹165.05
Prev. Close₹165
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.93
Day's High₹168
Day's Low₹164
52 Week's High₹210.36
52 Week's Low₹104.03
Book Value₹26.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.1
P/E47.14
EPS3.52
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.73
3.73
1.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.95
2.06
1.32
1.59
Net Worth
7.74
5.79
5.05
3.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.4
2.4
1.57
yoy growth (%)
0.1
52.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.63
-0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.81
0.7
0.4
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.18
-0.09
Working capital
0.2
0.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.1
52.64
Op profit growth
18.9
79.19
EBIT growth
17.59
74.46
Net profit growth
17.53
70.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
7.02
4.38
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
7.02
4.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Chander Mittal
Whole-time Director
Neelam Mittal
Non Executive Director
Bangam Prasad Rao
Independent Director
Rachana Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravinder Kumar
Independent Director
Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati
Non Executive Director
SURAJIT DUTTA
Whole-time Director
Shyam Lal
Whole-time Director
Krishan Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Anita Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd
Summary
DMR Hydroengineering &Infrastrutures Limited is an integrated engineering consulting Company that offers Concepts to Commissioning solutions in diverse engineering areas since 2009. The Company was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2009 issued Deputy Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited on January 22, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.In November 2021, the Company made an IPO of 9,96,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.09 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 7,98,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1.68 Crore and 1,98,000 Offer for Sale of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 0.41 Crore. The Company is engaged in engineering consultancy services to several infrastructure sectors including Hydropower include small Hydro, Renewable, Water Resource, Dams, barrages& weirs, Roads and Railway tunnels, Mining, Urban Infrastructure. It offers services for Strategic Advisory, Due Diligence Studies, Project Viability Analysis, Cost Benefit Analysis, Risk Analysis, Regulatory Approvals, Monitoring and Evaluation, Geological Studies, Hydrological Studies, Hydraulic Studies, Hydraulic Design of Structures, Geotechnical Design of Surface and Unde
The DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is ₹66.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is 47.14 and 6.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is ₹104.03 and ₹210.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.73%, 3 Years at 72.63%, 1 Year at 49.77%, 6 Month at 6.17%, 3 Month at 2.90% and 1 Month at 10.12%.
