DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

165.95
(0.58%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165.05
  • Day's High168
  • 52 Wk High210.36
  • Prev. Close165
  • Day's Low164
  • 52 Wk Low 104.03
  • Turnover (lac)14.93
  • P/E47.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.1
  • EPS3.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.1
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

165.05

Prev. Close

165

Turnover(Lac.)

14.93

Day's High

168

Day's Low

164

52 Week's High

210.36

52 Week's Low

104.03

Book Value

26.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.1

P/E

47.14

EPS

3.52

Divi. Yield

0.07

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.12

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.18%

Non-Promoter- 30.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.79

3.73

3.73

1.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.95

2.06

1.32

1.59

Net Worth

7.74

5.79

5.05

3.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2.4

2.4

1.57

yoy growth (%)

0.1

52.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.63

-0.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.81

0.7

0.4

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.18

-0.09

Working capital

0.2

0.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.1

52.64

Op profit growth

18.9

79.19

EBIT growth

17.59

74.46

Net profit growth

17.53

70.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

7.02

4.38

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

7.02

4.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.09

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Subhash Chander Mittal

Whole-time Director

Neelam Mittal

Non Executive Director

Bangam Prasad Rao

Independent Director

Rachana Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravinder Kumar

Independent Director

Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati

Non Executive Director

SURAJIT DUTTA

Whole-time Director

Shyam Lal

Whole-time Director

Krishan Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Anita Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

DMR Hydroengineering &Infrastrutures Limited is an integrated engineering consulting Company that offers Concepts to Commissioning solutions in diverse engineering areas since 2009. The Company was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2009 issued Deputy Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited on January 22, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.In November 2021, the Company made an IPO of 9,96,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.09 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 7,98,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1.68 Crore and 1,98,000 Offer for Sale of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 0.41 Crore. The Company is engaged in engineering consultancy services to several infrastructure sectors including Hydropower include small Hydro, Renewable, Water Resource, Dams, barrages& weirs, Roads and Railway tunnels, Mining, Urban Infrastructure. It offers services for Strategic Advisory, Due Diligence Studies, Project Viability Analysis, Cost Benefit Analysis, Risk Analysis, Regulatory Approvals, Monitoring and Evaluation, Geological Studies, Hydrological Studies, Hydraulic Studies, Hydraulic Design of Structures, Geotechnical Design of Surface and Unde
Company FAQs

What is the DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹165.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is ₹66.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is 47.14 and 6.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is ₹104.03 and ₹210.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd?

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.73%, 3 Years at 72.63%, 1 Year at 49.77%, 6 Month at 6.17%, 3 Month at 2.90% and 1 Month at 10.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.81 %

