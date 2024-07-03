Summary

DMR Hydroengineering &Infrastrutures Limited is an integrated engineering consulting Company that offers Concepts to Commissioning solutions in diverse engineering areas since 2009. The Company was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2009 issued Deputy Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited on January 22, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.In November 2021, the Company made an IPO of 9,96,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.09 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 7,98,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1.68 Crore and 1,98,000 Offer for Sale of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 0.41 Crore. The Company is engaged in engineering consultancy services to several infrastructure sectors including Hydropower include small Hydro, Renewable, Water Resource, Dams, barrages& weirs, Roads and Railway tunnels, Mining, Urban Infrastructure. It offers services for Strategic Advisory, Due Diligence Studies, Project Viability Analysis, Cost Benefit Analysis, Risk Analysis, Regulatory Approvals, Monitoring and Evaluation, Geological Studies, Hydrological Studies, Hydraulic Studies, Hydraulic Design of Structures, Geotechnical Design of Surface and Unde

