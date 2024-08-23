Dear Members,

Your directors are pleased to present the 15th Annual Report on the business and operations of DMR Hydroengineering and Infrastructure Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance of the Company is summarized below:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended 31.03.2024 For the year ended 31.03.2023 I Revenue from Operations 702.14 437.73 II Other Income 34.21 8.99 III Total Revenue (I+II) 736.35 446.72 IV Total expenses (IV) 529.85 344.51 V Profit before tax (III-IV) 206.49 102.21 VI Tax Expense 1 Current Tax 55.39 23.18 2 Deferred Tax (3.06) 2.01 Total Tax Expense (VI) 52.33 25.20 VII Profit/(Loss) for the period (V-VI) 154.17 77.01 VIII Earnings per equity share (1) Basic 4.08 2.07 (2) Diluted 4.08 2.07

2. OPERATIONS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

During the Financial year 2023-24, the Company witnessed a growth of 60.40% in its revenue from operations i.e., from Rs. 437.73 Lakhs in the previous year to Rs. 702.14 Lakhs in the current year. Further, the net profit of the Company grew by 100.19% i.e., from Rs. 77.01 Lakhs in the previous year to Rs. 154.17 Lakhs in the current year.

The overall performance of the Company during financial year 2023-24, reinforces the effectiveness of the initiatives undertaken by the Companys Management leveraging better business opportunities.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 23, 2024, has recommended to the shareholders a final dividend of Rs. 0.12/- per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

The final dividend, if declared as above, would entail a total outflow of approx. Rs. 4,55,244. The dividend payment is subject to approval of members at the ensuing 15h Annual General Meeting.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors proposed to transfer rest of the amount after paying dividend to the reserves.

5. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

During the period under review, the authorized share capital of the Company was increased from Rs. 4,00,00,000/- (Rupees Four Crore only) divided into 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crore only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakh only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each at the 14th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 08, 2023.

PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL

At the same AGM, the Company had issued, offered and allotted the 67,500 (Sixty-Seven Thousand Five Hundred Only) having face value of INR 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each fully paid-up ("Equity Shares") for cash consideration at a price of Rs. 70.18/- (Rupees Seventy and Paisa Eighteen only) per equity share including, at a premium of INR 60.18 (Rupees Sixty and Paisa Eighteen only) per equity share aggregating to INR 47,37,150/- (Rupees Forty-Seven Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Fifty Only) ranking pari passu with the existing Equity shares, to the selected persons, by way of a preferential issue on a private placement basis ("Preferential issue"). The paid-up equity share capital as on March 31, 2024, was 3,79,37,000/- (Rupees Three Core Seventy-Nine Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand only) consisting of 37,93,700 (Thirty-Seven Lakh Ninety- Three Thousand Seven Hundred only) equity shares of 10/- (Rupee Ten) each.

6. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

During the period under review, in order to reward, attract, motivate and retain its employees, existing or future, in or outside India, for their performance and for their contribution to the growth and profitability of the Company, it was proposed to carry out the "DMR Employees Stock Option Plan 2023 ("Plan" or "Scheme") in the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, and pursuant to Regulation 14 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 are attached as Annexure I and Annexure II.

Pursuant to Regulation 13 of SEBI (SBEB & Sweat Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021, the Secretarial Auditor of Company i.e. Dilip Swarnkar & Associates has issued compliance Certificate dated 02nd September, 2024 confirming that the DMR

Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 is in compliance with the SEBI (SBEB & Sweat Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021.

In this regard, the Board of Directors and Nomination and Remuneration Committee designated as Compensation Committee in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI SBEB Regulations"), at their respective meetings held on Saturday, February 04, 2023 had approved the Scheme. Subsequently, the members of the Company in their 14th Annual General Meeting dated September 08, 2023 had also approved the same. The Company filed an application with BSE Limited on October 07, 2023, to obtain In-principle approval for implementing the Scheme. The Company received In-principle approval for 2,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each/- to be issued under DMR ESOP Plan 2023 from BSE Limited on October 17, 2023.

7. LISTING OF SHARES

During the period under review, the Company has been paid the annual listing fees to BSE Limited for the financial year 2023-24.

8. SUBSIDIARIES COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024, your Company has a wholly-owned subsidiary namely "DMR Consulting Inc." in Delaware, United States of America. The statement under Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached as Annexure-III.

Further, during the period under review, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 29, 2023 has inter alia approved the strategic investment in DM Consulting Engineers Private Limited ("DM Consulting") by subscribing to the equity shares equivalent to 49% of the issued and paid-up share capital of DM Consulting. Accordingly, post the allotment the equity shares allotted through Private Placement and thereafter, Rights Issue, the Companys shareholding was remaining the same i.e. 49% of the total shareholding of DM Consulting as on March 31, 2024. The Consolidated Accounts of your Company duly audited by the Statutory Auditors are presented as part of this Report.

The financial statements together with related information and other reports of the subsidiaries are available on the website at https://dmrengineering.net/financial-results/

9. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the nature of the business of your Company during the Period under review.

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors of your Company, to the best of their knowledge, belief and ability and explanations obtained by them, state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the prescribed accounting standards;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit and loss of your Company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of your Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by your Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

11. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of the Company was duly constituted with 9 (Nine) Directors comprising of 1 (One) Managing Director, 2 (Two) Whole-Time Director, 3 (Three) Non-Executive Director and 3 (Three) Independent Directors. During the Period under review, there were following changes in the Board of Directors of the Company:

i. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Anita Goyal (DIN: 10249700), as an additional director in the capacity of Independent Director w.e.f July 25, 2023. Her appointment was approved by the shareholders in the 14th Annual General Meeting held on September 08, 2023 for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from July 25, 2023 till July 24, 2028. In the opinion of the Board, Ms. Anita Goyal, Independent Director is person of integrity and have the relevant expertise, experience and proficiency as required under the Act.

ii. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Shyam Lal Kapil (DIN: 10249705), as an additional director in the capacity of Whole-time Director w.e.f July 25, 2023. His appointment was approved by the shareholders in the 14th Annual General Meeting held on September 08, 2023 for a period of 3 years, with effect from July 25, 2023.

iii. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta (DIN: 10249694), as an additional director in the capacity of Whole-time Director w.e.f July 25, 2023. His appointment was approved by the shareholders in the 14th Annual General Meeting held on September 08, 2023 for a period of 3 years, with effect from July 25, 2023.

iv. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on January 19, 2024 has also approved the change in designation of Mr. Shyam Lal Kapil (DIN: 10249705) from Whole-time Director to Non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from February 01, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

v. The office of Mr. Bangam Prasad Rao (DIN: 09335571) Director was retired by rotation and was re-appointed by the members as a Non-executive Director of the Company in the 14th Annual General Meeting held on September 08, 2023.

Further, the following changes have taken place in the Board of Directors of the Company post the financial year 2023-24.

1. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Surajit Dutta (DIN: 06687032) was liable to retire by rotation under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Board has not recommended his re-appointment. As a result, Mr. Duttas has retired from his position as Director, effective from August 23, 2024.

In terms of Section 203 of the Act, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

i. Mr. Subhash Chander Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director

ii. Ms. Neelam Mittal, Whole Time Director

iii. Mr. Bal Mukund Kumar, Chief Financial Officer

iv. Mr. Ravinder Kumar Bhatia, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

v. Mr. Divay Mittal, Executive-vice President and Key Managerial Personnel (w.e.f February 01, 2024)

12. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors of your Company have submitted their declarations confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act, read with rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and are not disqualified from continuing as Independent Directors of your Company.

Further, all the Independent Directors of your Company have complied with the requirement of inclusion of their names in the Databank of Independent Directors maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Further, in the opinion of Board of Directors, the Independent Directors of the Company are the persons of integrity and possess relevant expertise and experience (including the proficiency).

13. POLICY ON REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KMPS, AND OTHER EMPLOYEES

The remuneration paid to the Directors, KMPs and employees of the Company is in accordance with its Nomination and Remuneration Policy formulated under Section 178 of the Act.

The Remuneration Policy of the Company has been formulated to create a high- performance culture in the Company. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. Our Business Model promotes customer centricity and requires employee mobility to address project needs. This Policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the directors, KMPs and other employees of the Company.

The Remuneration Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors, is uploaded on the website of the Company. The web link to the Remuneration Policy is as under: http://www.dmrengineering.net/demo2/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Remuneration- Policy.pdf

14. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS & COMMITTEE MEETINGS BOARD MEETINGS

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business strategies/policies and review the financial performance of the Company, apart from other statutory matters as required to be deliberated and approved by the Board. The notice and detailed agenda along with the relevant notes and other material information are sent in advance separately to each Director.

During the Period under Review, the Board of Directors met 5 times i.e. on April 29. 2023, July 25, 2023, August 12, 2023, October 16, 2023 and January 19, 2024.

All the meetings were held with a gap of less than 120 days.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

In terms of the requirements of Section 177 of the Act, the Company has constituted the Audit Committee. The Committee inter alia reviews the Financial Statements before they are placed before the Board, related party transactions, the internal control system, reports of Internal Auditor and compliance of various Regulations.

As on March 31, 2024, the Committee consisted of Ms. Rachana Agrawal, Independent Director, Mr. Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati, Independent Director, Mr. Surajit Dutta, Nonexecutive Director of the Company. Ms. Rachana Agrawal acted as the Chairperson of the Committee.

During the Period under Review, the Audit Committee met 4 times i.e. on April 29. 2023, July 25, 2023, October 16, 2023 and January 02, 2024.

Due to change in the Board structure of the Company post March 31, 2024, the Committee constitution has also changed and the same may be accessed under the head ‘Corporate Information forming part of the Annual report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In terms of the requirements of Section 178 of the Act, the Company has constituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The Committee inter alia identifies persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in the senior management.

As on March 31, 2024, the Committee consisted of Mr. Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati, Independent Director, Mr. Subhash Chander Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ms. Rachana Agrawal, Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati acted as the Chairperson of the Committee.

During the Period under Review, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee met 5 times i.e. on April 29. 2023, July 25, 2023, October 16, 2023, December 01, 2023 and January 02, 2024.

Due to change in the Board structure of the Company post March 31, 2024, the Committee constitution has also changed and the same may be accessed under the head ‘Corporate Information forming part of the Annual report.

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

In terms of the requirements of Section 178 of the Act, the Company has constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Committee inter alia reviews the grievance of the security holders of the Company and redressal thereof.

As on March 31, 2023, the Committee consisted of Mr. Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati, Independent Director, Mr. Surajit Dutta, Non-executive Director, Mr. Subhash Chander Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Dahyalal Bansilal Prajapati acted as the Chairperson of the Committee.

During the Period under Review, one (1) meeting of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee was held on March 20, 2024.

Due to change in the Board structure of the Company post March 31, 2024, the Committee constitution has also changed and the same may be accessed under the head ‘Corporate Information forming part of the Annual report.

15. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee in its meeting held on January 02, 2024 had also carried out evaluation of performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors.

Further, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on January 19, 2024 carried out the performance evaluation of independent directors, and the individual directors of the Company which excluded the Director being evaluated.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Independent Directors in their meeting held on March 20, 2024 had evaluated the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Chairperson of the Company after considering the views of the Executive and NonExecutive Directors, Board as a whole and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

16. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the period under review, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

17. STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO T H E FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors had laid down adequate Internal Financial Controls which ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes in keeping with the organizations pace of growth and increasing complexity of operations for orderly and efficient conduct of its business.

The adequacy and effectiveness of internal financial controls of the Company has been regularly evaluated with regard to the following:

i. Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorization.

ii. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

iii. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

iv. The existing assets of the Company are verified/checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to differences, if any.

v. Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

18. DEPOSITS

During the Period under review, the Company did not invite or accept any deposits from the public in terms of Chapter V of the Act. There was no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year under review.

Further, the details of exempted deposits accepted by the Company during the Period under review, has been provided in the financial statements of the Company.

19. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF T H E ACT

All related party transactions that were entered into during the Period under review, were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. No materially significant related party transactions which required the approval of members, were entered into by the Company during the Period under review. Further, all related party transactions entered into by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

The particulars of the contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties as referred to in Section 134(3)(h) read with section 188(1) of the Act and rules framed thereunder, in the Form No. AOC-2 are annexed and marked as Annexure-IV.

20. LOANS, GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Details of loans, guarantees and investment covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder, as amended from time to time, are given in the notes to the financial statements. The Company has complied with the requirements of the aforementioned section of the Act, and read with the rules framed thereunder, as amended from time to time.

21. STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which forms part of this Report. The Statutory Audit Report does not contain any qualification, qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report read together with the notes to Accounts is self-explanatory and therefore, in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for any further explanation.

22. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 25, 2024 had appointed M/s Dilip Swarnkar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai (Firm Unique Code S2022MH892300) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for conducting the Secretarial Audit of the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Auditors have submitted their report to the Board of Directors and the same is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure-V.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Further, the Secretarial Audit Report is self-explanatory and therefore, in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for any further explanation.

23. INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 04, 2023 had appointed Mr. Ravinder Kumar Bhatia, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company as Internal Auditors for the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24 to conduct the internal audit of the various areas of operations and records of the Company.

The periodic reports of the said internal auditors are regularly placed before the Audit Committee along with the comments of the management on the action taken to correct any observed deficiencies on the working of the various departments.

24. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure-VI.

25. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information with respect to energy conservation, technology absorption and foreign earnings and outgo is annexed herewith as Annexure-VII.

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this report and marked as Annexure-VIII.

27. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Your Company is not required to maintain cost accounting records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM & WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Act, the Company has framed a ‘Whistle Blower Policy to establish Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns within the Company. This policy provides a process to disclose information, confidentially and without fear of reprisal or victimization, where there is reason to believe that there has been serious malpractice, fraud, impropriety, abuse or wrong doing within the Company. The Company ensures that no personnel have been denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The Policy is available on the website of the Company at

http://www.dmrengineering.net/demo2/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Whistle-Blower-

Policy.pdf

29. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has put in place a risk management policy in order to inter alia ensure the proper risk identification, evaluation, assessment, prioritization, treatment, mitigation, and monitoring. Further the risk management policy also provides a demarcation the role of the Board of Directors, and Audit Committee for the purpose effective Risk Management.

The Company follows a practice of identification of various risks pertaining to different businesses and functions of the Company, which may threaten its existence from time to time.

Major risks elements associated with the businesses and functions of the Company have been identified and are being addressed systematically through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

The Audit Committee under the supervision of the Board, periodically review and monitor the steps taken by the Company to mitigate the identified risks elements.

30. DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

The Company does not have any shares in the demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account.

31. FRAUD REPORTING

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the Period under review.

32. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF YOUR COMPANY SINCE THE CLOSE OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND TO THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

There have been no other material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company since the close of financial year ended March 31, 2024 and to the date of this report.

33. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act.

34. ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the draft Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.dmrengineering.net

The signed Annual Return shall be available on the website of the Company after the same is filed with the Registrar of Companies.

35. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY T H E REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND THE COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the period under review, there were no significant and material orders passed by any regulator/court/tribunal impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

36. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company is committed to creating a safe and healthy work environment, where every employee, customer and other individual are treated with respect and are able to work without fear of discrimination, prejudice, gender bias or any form of harassment at workplace.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

Your directors state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

37. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There was no such instance during the Period under review.

38. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

There was no such instance during the Period under review.

39. GREEN INITIATIVES

In commitment to keep in line with the Green Initiatives and going beyond it, electronic copy of the Notice of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company including the Annual Report for the Financial year 2023-24 are being sent to all Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s).

40. APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Board of Directors places on record its sincere thanks, appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for the continuing support of banks, vendors, clients, investors, Central Government, State Governments and other regulatory authorities who have wholeheartedly supported the Company in its prolific journey over more than 15 years.

Your Directors wish to place on record its deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by all the employees of the Company.