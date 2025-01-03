iifl-logo-icon 1
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

165.95
(0.58%)
Jan 3, 2025

DMR Hydroengg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.81

0.7

0.4

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.18

-0.09

Working capital

0.2

0.47

Other operating items

Operating

0.73

0.92

Capital expenditure

0.61

0.09

Free cash flow

1.34

1.01

Equity raised

1.97

0.94

Investing

0.13

-0.2

Financing

-0.15

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.29

1.73

