DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.81
0.7
0.4
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.18
-0.09
Working capital
0.2
0.47
Other operating items
Operating
0.73
0.92
Capital expenditure
0.61
0.09
Free cash flow
1.34
1.01
Equity raised
1.97
0.94
Investing
0.13
-0.2
Financing
-0.15
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.29
1.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.