|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2.4
2.4
1.57
yoy growth (%)
0.1
52.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.63
-0.49
As % of sales
29.09
26.6
31.14
Other costs
-0.84
-1.04
-0.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.22
43.35
43.26
Operating profit
0.85
0.72
0.4
OPM
35.68
30.04
25.59
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.04
0.03
Profit before tax
0.81
0.7
0.4
Taxes
-0.21
-0.18
-0.09
Tax rate
-26
-26.36
-24.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.6
0.51
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.6
0.51
0.3
yoy growth (%)
17.53
70.58
NPM
25.16
21.43
19.18
