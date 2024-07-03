DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Summary

DMR Hydroengineering &Infrastrutures Limited is an integrated engineering consulting Company that offers Concepts to Commissioning solutions in diverse engineering areas since 2009. The Company was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 15, 2009 issued Deputy Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited on January 22, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.In November 2021, the Company made an IPO of 9,96,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 2.09 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 7,98,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1.68 Crore and 1,98,000 Offer for Sale of Equity Shares aggregating to Rs. 0.41 Crore. The Company is engaged in engineering consultancy services to several infrastructure sectors including Hydropower include small Hydro, Renewable, Water Resource, Dams, barrages& weirs, Roads and Railway tunnels, Mining, Urban Infrastructure. It offers services for Strategic Advisory, Due Diligence Studies, Project Viability Analysis, Cost Benefit Analysis, Risk Analysis, Regulatory Approvals, Monitoring and Evaluation, Geological Studies, Hydrological Studies, Hydraulic Studies, Hydraulic Design of Structures, Geotechnical Design of Surface and Underground Structures, Structural Design and Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Instrumentation Analysis, Detailed Design and Drawings, Bid level Designs and Drawings, Detailed Project Report, Feasibility Report, Layout Studies and Alternatives Analysis, Design Review, As Built Drawings, Bid documents, Bill of Quantities, Construction Planning and Scheduling, Construction Management and Method Statements, Design and Engineering Support During Construction, Rate Analysis and Cost Estimates, Contract Management, Procurement Management, Project Management, Project Commissioning, Completion Report, QA/QC plans, Quality Assurance at Site, Pre-Dispatch Inspection, Third Party Inspection, Safety Inspection and O & M stage Inspection.The Company operates in the business of providing engineering consultancy and due diligence services to hydropower, dams, roads and railway tunnels. The Company is made the Corporate Member of several professional organizations such as consulting Engineers association of India (CEAI), Indian Society of Hydraulics, and Indian Society of Rock Mechanics & Tunnelling technology. In 2022-23, the Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Delaware, USA with the name and style of DMR Consulting Inc.