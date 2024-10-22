1:20 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED (543410) RECORD DATE 22/10/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.130/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 20 (Twenty) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/10/2024 DR-741/2024-2025 * Issue Price of Rs.140/- payable at the time of making Application for Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.10.2024)