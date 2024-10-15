iifl-logo-icon 1
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025

DMR Hydroengg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Intimation for allotment of equity shares of the Company to the eligible shareholders on Rights basis. Approved the strategic investment in DM Gates and Penstocks Private Limited by subscribing to the equity shares equivalent to 60% of the issued and paid-up share capital of DM Gates and Penstocks by on or before July 31, 2025
Board Meeting15 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to our communication letter dated July 01 2024 for informing approval of the Board of Directors of the Company for issuance of the equity shares of the Company by way of a Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended from time to time and other applicable laws (Rights Issue) and pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 15 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following matters. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, October 15, 2024 have considered and approved, inter alia, the following matters: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024) Intimation for allotment of equity shares of the Company to the eligible shareholders on Rights basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 23 2024 inter alia to consider the matter pertaining to recommendation of final dividend to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.12/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders. The Company will arrange to pay the dividend within 30 days post approval of the same by the shareholders at its upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Mr. Surajit Dutta was liable to retire by rotation from his position as Director, and the Board has not recommended his re-appointment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday July 01 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares through Right Issue. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 01, 2024 has inter alia: 1. The Board of Directors has considered and approved raising of funds by way of offer and issue of equity shares to the existing members of the Company on rights basis (Rights Issue), at such price and right entitlement ratio as may be decided by the Board, for an amount aggregating up to Rs. 4 crores (Rupees Four Crore only). 2. Appointment of KFin Technologies Limited as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) to carry out all the obligation with the right issue of equity shares. 3. Appointment of GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited (Merchant Banker) as Advisor to carry out all the obligation with the right issue of equity shares and seek listing permission from BSE Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
DMR HYDROENGINEERING & INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 25 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. This is to inform you that based on the review and recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 25, 2024, has inter alia, approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. This is to inform you that based on the review and recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of directors at its meeting held on April 25, 2024has inter alia approved the standalone and consolidated financial results. Appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, January 19, 2024 have considered and approved inter alia the following matters: 1. Change in the designation of Mr. Shyam Lal Kapil (DIN: 10249705) from Whole-time Director to Non-executive Director with effect from Thursday, February 01, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders; 2. Appointment of Mr. Divay Mittal as Executive Vice President and also, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from Thursday, February 01, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders. The relevant details of Mr. Shyam Lal Kapil and Mr. Divay Mittal as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, are provided in Annexure - 1. The Board meeting commenced at 04.15 p.m. and concluded at 06.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

