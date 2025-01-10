Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152.45
108.64
73.47
49.96
Net Worth
157.15
113.34
78.17
54.66
Minority Interest
Debt
268.02
232.47
193.46
67.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
425.17
345.81
271.63
122.21
Fixed Assets
413.07
322.58
240.68
95.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.03
9.71
9.74
9.54
Networking Capital
-31.67
-14.58
-7.59
-5.25
Inventories
9.75
6
5.73
5.21
Inventory Days
13.6
Sundry Debtors
12.93
10.11
8.67
8.78
Debtor Days
22.92
Other Current Assets
16.24
13.44
20.39
13.79
Sundry Creditors
-43.36
-30.69
-31.49
-24.29
Creditor Days
63.41
Other Current Liabilities
-27.23
-13.44
-10.89
-8.74
Cash
33.74
28.1
28.8
22.2
Total Assets
425.17
345.81
271.63
122.21
