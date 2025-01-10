iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

6,800
(-2.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

152.45

108.64

73.47

49.96

Net Worth

157.15

113.34

78.17

54.66

Minority Interest

Debt

268.02

232.47

193.46

67.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

425.17

345.81

271.63

122.21

Fixed Assets

413.07

322.58

240.68

95.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.03

9.71

9.74

9.54

Networking Capital

-31.67

-14.58

-7.59

-5.25

Inventories

9.75

6

5.73

5.21

Inventory Days

13.6

Sundry Debtors

12.93

10.11

8.67

8.78

Debtor Days

22.92

Other Current Assets

16.24

13.44

20.39

13.79

Sundry Creditors

-43.36

-30.69

-31.49

-24.29

Creditor Days

63.41

Other Current Liabilities

-27.23

-13.44

-10.89

-8.74

Cash

33.74

28.1

28.8

22.2

Total Assets

425.17

345.81

271.63

122.21

