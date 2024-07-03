iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Share Price

6,805.05
(1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:00 AM

  • Open6,890
  • Day's High6,892.4
  • 52 Wk High7,300
  • Prev. Close6,692.4
  • Day's Low6,800
  • 52 Wk Low 2,541.8
  • Turnover (lac)27.96
  • P/E62.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value391.57
  • EPS107.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,198.37
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

6,890

Prev. Close

6,692.4

Turnover(Lac.)

27.96

Day's High

6,892.4

Day's Low

6,800

52 Week's High

7,300

52 Week's Low

2,541.8

Book Value

391.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,198.37

P/E

62.3

EPS

107.43

Divi. Yield

0.04

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.89%

Non-Promoter- 1.78%

Institutions: 1.78%

Non-Institutions: 26.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

152.45

108.64

73.47

49.96

Net Worth

157.15

113.34

78.17

54.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

139.8

175.95

153.32

148.54

yoy growth (%)

-20.54

14.76

3.21

8.77

Raw materials

-16.24

-22.03

-18.14

-18.24

As % of sales

11.62

12.52

11.83

12.28

Employee costs

-32.17

-35.63

-31.98

-32.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.73

19.94

13.36

10.97

Depreciation

-19.09

-21.23

-9.78

-8.74

Tax paid

-7.17

-6.25

-6.58

-3.63

Working capital

6.02

9.68

-3.86

1.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.54

14.76

3.21

8.77

Op profit growth

-34.29

97.25

9.52

26.34

EBIT growth

-56.28

73.25

11.48

64.71

Net profit growth

-110.51

101.96

-7.67

19,895.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amar Agarwal.

Whole-time Director

Athiya Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Anand

Non Executive Director

Adil Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Balakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Latha Ramanathan

Additional Director

Shiv Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd

Summary

Founded in 1957, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Limited was incorporated on April 22, 1994. The Hospital is a leading chain of eye hospitals with predominant presence in Tamil Nadu. Under the able leadership of Dr Amar Agarwal, the Company has been a pioneer and leader in the Indian Ophthalmology market with an established market position, healthy brand recall in the eye care segment. It offers comprehensive services in the eye-care segment including Cataract, Glaucoma, Laser Correction, Cornea and Refractive, Retina, and Squint among others. It has presence in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan. Till 30 Sep.94 the eye care facility was provided by the family through various partnership firms owned by the family members. Since Oct.94, the entire hospital business is carried on by the company. As such, it has the distinct advantage of capitalising on the reputation built by the Agarwals over a period of 37 years and aim at further growth by carrying out immediate expansion.In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of pharmaceutical products in a limited way.During 1996-97, it installed Lasik Excimer Laser which is of its only kind in India and the company has been constantly striving to update the surgical techniques by adopting innovative methods and by employing the latest equipments both for Surgery and Research.During 2004, the Hospital started their Jaipur branch. It opened a Medical Enclave at Nungambakkam, Chennai and a Franchisee Centre at
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd share price today?

The Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6805.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is ₹3198.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is 62.3 and 17.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is ₹2541.8 and ₹7300 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd?

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.84%, 3 Years at 112.57%, 1 Year at 119.46%, 6 Month at 110.73%, 3 Month at 39.87% and 1 Month at 28.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.90 %
Institutions - 1.79 %
Public - 26.31 %

