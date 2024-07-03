Summary

Founded in 1957, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Limited was incorporated on April 22, 1994. The Hospital is a leading chain of eye hospitals with predominant presence in Tamil Nadu. Under the able leadership of Dr Amar Agarwal, the Company has been a pioneer and leader in the Indian Ophthalmology market with an established market position, healthy brand recall in the eye care segment. It offers comprehensive services in the eye-care segment including Cataract, Glaucoma, Laser Correction, Cornea and Refractive, Retina, and Squint among others. It has presence in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan. Till 30 Sep.94 the eye care facility was provided by the family through various partnership firms owned by the family members. Since Oct.94, the entire hospital business is carried on by the company. As such, it has the distinct advantage of capitalising on the reputation built by the Agarwals over a period of 37 years and aim at further growth by carrying out immediate expansion.In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of pharmaceutical products in a limited way.During 1996-97, it installed Lasik Excimer Laser which is of its only kind in India and the company has been constantly striving to update the surgical techniques by adopting innovative methods and by employing the latest equipments both for Surgery and Research.During 2004, the Hospital started their Jaipur branch. It opened a Medical Enclave at Nungambakkam, Chennai and a Franchisee Centre at

