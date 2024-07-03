Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹6,890
Prev. Close₹6,692.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.96
Day's High₹6,892.4
Day's Low₹6,800
52 Week's High₹7,300
52 Week's Low₹2,541.8
Book Value₹391.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,198.37
P/E62.3
EPS107.43
Divi. Yield0.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152.45
108.64
73.47
49.96
Net Worth
157.15
113.34
78.17
54.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
139.8
175.95
153.32
148.54
yoy growth (%)
-20.54
14.76
3.21
8.77
Raw materials
-16.24
-22.03
-18.14
-18.24
As % of sales
11.62
12.52
11.83
12.28
Employee costs
-32.17
-35.63
-31.98
-32.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.73
19.94
13.36
10.97
Depreciation
-19.09
-21.23
-9.78
-8.74
Tax paid
-7.17
-6.25
-6.58
-3.63
Working capital
6.02
9.68
-3.86
1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.54
14.76
3.21
8.77
Op profit growth
-34.29
97.25
9.52
26.34
EBIT growth
-56.28
73.25
11.48
64.71
Net profit growth
-110.51
101.96
-7.67
19,895.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amar Agarwal.
Whole-time Director
Athiya Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Anand
Non Executive Director
Adil Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Balakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Latha Ramanathan
Additional Director
Shiv Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd
Summary
Founded in 1957, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Limited was incorporated on April 22, 1994. The Hospital is a leading chain of eye hospitals with predominant presence in Tamil Nadu. Under the able leadership of Dr Amar Agarwal, the Company has been a pioneer and leader in the Indian Ophthalmology market with an established market position, healthy brand recall in the eye care segment. It offers comprehensive services in the eye-care segment including Cataract, Glaucoma, Laser Correction, Cornea and Refractive, Retina, and Squint among others. It has presence in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan. Till 30 Sep.94 the eye care facility was provided by the family through various partnership firms owned by the family members. Since Oct.94, the entire hospital business is carried on by the company. As such, it has the distinct advantage of capitalising on the reputation built by the Agarwals over a period of 37 years and aim at further growth by carrying out immediate expansion.In 1995-96, the company commenced commercial production of pharmaceutical products in a limited way.During 1996-97, it installed Lasik Excimer Laser which is of its only kind in India and the company has been constantly striving to update the surgical techniques by adopting innovative methods and by employing the latest equipments both for Surgery and Research.During 2004, the Hospital started their Jaipur branch. It opened a Medical Enclave at Nungambakkam, Chennai and a Franchisee Centre at
Read More
The Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6805.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is ₹3198.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is 62.3 and 17.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd is ₹2541.8 and ₹7300 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 86.84%, 3 Years at 112.57%, 1 Year at 119.46%, 6 Month at 110.73%, 3 Month at 39.87% and 1 Month at 28.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.