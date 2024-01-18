iifl-logo-icon 1
6,919
(1.49%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:43:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Oct 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 20242.525Interim
Declaration of interim dividend of INR 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share of INR 10 each fully paid-up (25%) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier vide letter dated October 24, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the record date for payment of interim dividend shall be November 08, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dividend warrant/ demand draft shall be dispatched to the Members on or before November 25, 2024
Dividend25 Apr 202419 Aug 2024-2.525Final
The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 2.50/- per Equity Share of INR 10/- each fully paid-up (25%) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting

