|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|2.5
|25
|Interim
|Declaration of interim dividend of INR 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share of INR 10 each fully paid-up (25%) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier vide letter dated October 24, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the record date for payment of interim dividend shall be November 08, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dividend warrant/ demand draft shall be dispatched to the Members on or before November 25, 2024
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|-
|2.5
|25
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 2.50/- per Equity Share of INR 10/- each fully paid-up (25%) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.