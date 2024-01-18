Declaration of interim dividend of INR 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share of INR 10 each fully paid-up (25%) for the financial year 2024-25. As intimated earlier vide letter dated October 24, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the record date for payment of interim dividend shall be November 08, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid/ dividend warrant/ demand draft shall be dispatched to the Members on or before November 25, 2024