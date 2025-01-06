Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.73
19.94
13.36
10.97
Depreciation
-19.09
-21.23
-9.78
-8.74
Tax paid
-7.17
-6.25
-6.58
-3.63
Working capital
6.02
9.68
-3.86
1.56
Other operating items
Operating
-14.5
2.12
-6.86
0.15
Capital expenditure
20.24
88.51
12.14
-50.38
Free cash flow
5.73
90.63
5.27
-50.22
Equity raised
102.79
68.07
48.84
36.78
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
92.29
41.78
-4.78
-8.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0.56
0.7
Net in cash
200.82
200.49
49.9
-20.88
