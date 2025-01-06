iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,436.4
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd

Dr Agarwals Eye FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.73

19.94

13.36

10.97

Depreciation

-19.09

-21.23

-9.78

-8.74

Tax paid

-7.17

-6.25

-6.58

-3.63

Working capital

6.02

9.68

-3.86

1.56

Other operating items

Operating

-14.5

2.12

-6.86

0.15

Capital expenditure

20.24

88.51

12.14

-50.38

Free cash flow

5.73

90.63

5.27

-50.22

Equity raised

102.79

68.07

48.84

36.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

92.29

41.78

-4.78

-8.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0.56

0.7

Net in cash

200.82

200.49

49.9

-20.88

