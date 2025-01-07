Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
139.8
175.95
153.32
148.54
yoy growth (%)
-20.54
14.76
3.21
8.77
Raw materials
-16.24
-22.03
-18.14
-18.24
As % of sales
11.62
12.52
11.83
12.28
Employee costs
-32.17
-35.63
-31.98
-32.49
As % of sales
23.01
20.25
20.85
21.87
Other costs
-61.01
-72.06
-79.76
-76.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.64
40.95
52.02
51.43
Operating profit
30.37
46.22
23.43
21.39
OPM
21.72
26.27
15.28
14.4
Depreciation
-19.09
-21.23
-9.78
-8.74
Interest expense
-6.34
-7.69
-2.59
-3.33
Other income
0.8
2.64
2.3
1.65
Profit before tax
5.73
19.94
13.36
10.97
Taxes
-7.17
-6.25
-6.58
-3.63
Tax rate
-125.09
-31.37
-49.29
-33.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.43
13.68
6.77
7.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.43
13.68
6.77
7.33
yoy growth (%)
-110.51
101.96
-7.67
19,895.36
NPM
-1.02
7.77
4.41
4.94
