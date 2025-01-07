iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,571.05
(2.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:45:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

139.8

175.95

153.32

148.54

yoy growth (%)

-20.54

14.76

3.21

8.77

Raw materials

-16.24

-22.03

-18.14

-18.24

As % of sales

11.62

12.52

11.83

12.28

Employee costs

-32.17

-35.63

-31.98

-32.49

As % of sales

23.01

20.25

20.85

21.87

Other costs

-61.01

-72.06

-79.76

-76.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.64

40.95

52.02

51.43

Operating profit

30.37

46.22

23.43

21.39

OPM

21.72

26.27

15.28

14.4

Depreciation

-19.09

-21.23

-9.78

-8.74

Interest expense

-6.34

-7.69

-2.59

-3.33

Other income

0.8

2.64

2.3

1.65

Profit before tax

5.73

19.94

13.36

10.97

Taxes

-7.17

-6.25

-6.58

-3.63

Tax rate

-125.09

-31.37

-49.29

-33.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.43

13.68

6.77

7.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.43

13.68

6.77

7.33

yoy growth (%)

-110.51

101.96

-7.67

19,895.36

NPM

-1.02

7.77

4.41

4.94

