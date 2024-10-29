iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd Board Meeting

Dr Agarwals Eye CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
DR.AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. DR.AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting is submitted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
DR.AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per the letter enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
DR.AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 2.50/- per Equity Share of INR 10/- each fully paid-up (25%) for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. As per the letter enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20244 Jan 2024
DR.AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 DR. AGARWALS EYE HOSPITAL LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 18 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that, in terms of Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 18, 2024 commenced at 03:30 PM and concluded at 04:00 PM have inter alia approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 1) Copies of the Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 is enclosed. 2) The Company has made arrangements for the release of the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, in the newspaper as per the requirement of the Listing Regulations. The Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, are enclosed. Disclosure on appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is submitted. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024)

