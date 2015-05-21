Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
31.66
13.89
13.89
7.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
376.21
295.58
335.91
126.81
Net Worth
407.87
309.47
349.8
134.39
Minority Interest
Debt
494.56
550.03
298.59
138.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.22
16.61
14.39
4.98
Total Liabilities
919.65
876.11
662.78
278.22
Fixed Assets
367.3
372.55
358.09
117.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
212.78
2.4
0.78
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
338.34
288.83
299.76
160.47
Inventories
185.53
166.49
137.52
82.37
Inventory Days
160.83
116.69
104.58
93.87
Sundry Debtors
365.91
272.37
200.58
90.46
Debtor Days
317.19
190.9
152.53
103.09
Other Current Assets
130.14
18.88
16.84
4.3
Sundry Creditors
-312.46
-158.86
-40.07
6.03
Creditor Days
270.86
111.34
30.47
-6.87
Other Current Liabilities
-30.78
-10.05
-15.11
-22.69
Cash
1.22
212.33
4.15
0.67
Total Assets
919.64
876.11
662.78
278.22
