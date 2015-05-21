Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
421.05
520.75
479.96
320.25
yoy growth (%)
-19.14
8.49
49.86
Raw materials
-349.9
-386.87
-353.2
-232.69
As % of sales
83.1
74.29
73.58
72.65
Employee costs
-5.62
-6.72
-5.64
-4.62
As % of sales
1.33
1.29
1.17
1.44
Other costs
-8.46
-21.31
-15.67
-12.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.01
4.09
3.26
3.83
Operating profit
57.05
105.83
105.44
70.64
OPM
13.54
20.32
21.96
22.05
Depreciation
-20.44
-20.22
-15.66
-2.58
Interest expense
-43.01
-42.64
-29.08
-13.61
Other income
7.87
4.7
2.35
0.19
Profit before tax
1.46
47.67
63.04
54.64
Taxes
-0.61
-2.22
-22.01
-18.57
Tax rate
-41.94
-4.65
-34.92
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.85
45.45
41.03
36.07
Exceptional items
-0.17
-44.9
0
-0.06
Net profit
0.67
0.54
41.02
36.01
yoy growth (%)
22.52
-98.66
13.92
NPM
0.15
0.1
8.54
11.24
