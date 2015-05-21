iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.4
(-4.48%)
May 21, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

421.05

520.75

479.96

320.25

yoy growth (%)

-19.14

8.49

49.86

Raw materials

-349.9

-386.87

-353.2

-232.69

As % of sales

83.1

74.29

73.58

72.65

Employee costs

-5.62

-6.72

-5.64

-4.62

As % of sales

1.33

1.29

1.17

1.44

Other costs

-8.46

-21.31

-15.67

-12.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.01

4.09

3.26

3.83

Operating profit

57.05

105.83

105.44

70.64

OPM

13.54

20.32

21.96

22.05

Depreciation

-20.44

-20.22

-15.66

-2.58

Interest expense

-43.01

-42.64

-29.08

-13.61

Other income

7.87

4.7

2.35

0.19

Profit before tax

1.46

47.67

63.04

54.64

Taxes

-0.61

-2.22

-22.01

-18.57

Tax rate

-41.94

-4.65

-34.92

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.85

45.45

41.03

36.07

Exceptional items

-0.17

-44.9

0

-0.06

Net profit

0.67

0.54

41.02

36.01

yoy growth (%)

22.52

-98.66

13.92

NPM

0.15

0.1

8.54

11.24

