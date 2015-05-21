iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.4
(-4.48%)
May 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.46

47.67

63.04

54.64

Depreciation

-20.44

-20.22

-15.66

-2.58

Tax paid

-0.61

-2.22

-22.01

-18.57

Working capital

-161.61

197.17

142.56

Other operating items

Operating

-181.2

222.4

167.92

Capital expenditure

0.26

14.83

159.16

Free cash flow

-180.93

237.23

327.08

Equity raised

688.88

631.08

428

Investing

210.38

1.62

0.73

Financing

685.07

460.72

190.74

Dividends paid

0

0.14

0

0

Net in cash

1,403.4

1,330.79

946.55

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.