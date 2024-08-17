SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹6.4
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.62
Day's High₹6.4
Day's Low₹6.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹54.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
31.66
13.89
13.89
7.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
376.21
295.58
335.91
126.81
Net Worth
407.87
309.47
349.8
134.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
421.05
520.75
479.96
320.25
yoy growth (%)
-19.14
8.49
49.86
Raw materials
-349.9
-386.87
-353.2
-232.69
As % of sales
83.1
74.29
73.58
72.65
Employee costs
-5.62
-6.72
-5.64
-4.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.46
47.67
63.04
54.64
Depreciation
-20.44
-20.22
-15.66
-2.58
Tax paid
-0.61
-2.22
-22.01
-18.57
Working capital
-161.61
197.17
142.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.14
8.49
49.86
Op profit growth
-46.09
0.37
49.25
EBIT growth
-50.75
-1.96
34.97
Net profit growth
22.52
-98.66
13.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
421.04
520.76
479.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
421.04
520.76
479.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.86
4.71
2.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajendra Kamat
Director
Anjali Jadhav
Additional Director
Dinesh Surana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd
Summary
Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) with focus on anti-malarial, and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) catering to various therapeutic segments. The company is presently manufacturing second generation anti malarial which are Quinine and its salts. They are an integrated manufacturer of herbal formulations and have introduced our brand LivChek and Prosils in the domestic market and recently in semi regulated export market.The company has launched brands such as Anjtil (diareahhea), Rankorex (cough syrup), Doktor Qure (pain management), Prosils (herbal lozenges), EsyHil (crack heel cream), Aanmycin (skin - anti fungal) under the branded generic segment in the domestic market. They have also launched these brands in the semi regulated markets like Kenya, Tanzania, Haiti, Egypt, Domnican Republic and Jamaica.Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd was incorporated on January 3, 2006 as a private limited company with the name Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2007, the company commenced their commercial production APIs of salts of quinine a second generation anti malarial. In March 8, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd to Aanjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2008, the company increased the manufacturing capacity from 200,000 kg per annum to 360,000 kg per annum. In the year 2009, the company further increased the manufacturing capacit
