Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Share Price

6.4
(-4.48%)
May 21, 2015

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

6.4

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

22.62

Day's High

6.4

Day's Low

6.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

54.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.68%

Institutions: 2.67%

Non-Institutions: 97.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

31.66

13.89

13.89

7.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

376.21

295.58

335.91

126.81

Net Worth

407.87

309.47

349.8

134.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

421.05

520.75

479.96

320.25

yoy growth (%)

-19.14

8.49

49.86

Raw materials

-349.9

-386.87

-353.2

-232.69

As % of sales

83.1

74.29

73.58

72.65

Employee costs

-5.62

-6.72

-5.64

-4.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.46

47.67

63.04

54.64

Depreciation

-20.44

-20.22

-15.66

-2.58

Tax paid

-0.61

-2.22

-22.01

-18.57

Working capital

-161.61

197.17

142.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.14

8.49

49.86

Op profit growth

-46.09

0.37

49.25

EBIT growth

-50.75

-1.96

34.97

Net profit growth

22.52

-98.66

13.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

421.04

520.76

479.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

421.04

520.76

479.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.86

4.71

2.35

Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajendra Kamat

Director

Anjali Jadhav

Additional Director

Dinesh Surana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd

Summary

Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) with focus on anti-malarial, and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) catering to various therapeutic segments. The company is presently manufacturing second generation anti malarial which are Quinine and its salts. They are an integrated manufacturer of herbal formulations and have introduced our brand LivChek and Prosils in the domestic market and recently in semi regulated export market.The company has launched brands such as Anjtil (diareahhea), Rankorex (cough syrup), Doktor Qure (pain management), Prosils (herbal lozenges), EsyHil (crack heel cream), Aanmycin (skin - anti fungal) under the branded generic segment in the domestic market. They have also launched these brands in the semi regulated markets like Kenya, Tanzania, Haiti, Egypt, Domnican Republic and Jamaica.Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd was incorporated on January 3, 2006 as a private limited company with the name Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2007, the company commenced their commercial production APIs of salts of quinine a second generation anti malarial. In March 8, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd to Aanjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2008, the company increased the manufacturing capacity from 200,000 kg per annum to 360,000 kg per annum. In the year 2009, the company further increased the manufacturing capacit
