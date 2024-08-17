Summary

Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) with focus on anti-malarial, and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) catering to various therapeutic segments. The company is presently manufacturing second generation anti malarial which are Quinine and its salts. They are an integrated manufacturer of herbal formulations and have introduced our brand LivChek and Prosils in the domestic market and recently in semi regulated export market.The company has launched brands such as Anjtil (diareahhea), Rankorex (cough syrup), Doktor Qure (pain management), Prosils (herbal lozenges), EsyHil (crack heel cream), Aanmycin (skin - anti fungal) under the branded generic segment in the domestic market. They have also launched these brands in the semi regulated markets like Kenya, Tanzania, Haiti, Egypt, Domnican Republic and Jamaica.Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd was incorporated on January 3, 2006 as a private limited company with the name Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2007, the company commenced their commercial production APIs of salts of quinine a second generation anti malarial. In March 8, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd to Aanjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2008, the company increased the manufacturing capacity from 200,000 kg per annum to 360,000 kg per annum. In the year 2009, the company further increased the manufacturing capacit

