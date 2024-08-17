Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Summary

Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with manufacturing and marketing capabilities in APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) with focus on anti-malarial, and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) catering to various therapeutic segments. The company is presently manufacturing second generation anti malarial which are Quinine and its salts. They are an integrated manufacturer of herbal formulations and have introduced our brand LivChek and Prosils in the domestic market and recently in semi regulated export market.The company has launched brands such as Anjtil (diareahhea), Rankorex (cough syrup), Doktor Qure (pain management), Prosils (herbal lozenges), EsyHil (crack heel cream), Aanmycin (skin - anti fungal) under the branded generic segment in the domestic market. They have also launched these brands in the semi regulated markets like Kenya, Tanzania, Haiti, Egypt, Domnican Republic and Jamaica.Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd was incorporated on January 3, 2006 as a private limited company with the name Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2007, the company commenced their commercial production APIs of salts of quinine a second generation anti malarial. In March 8, 2007, the name of the company was changed from Anjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd to Aanjaneya Biotech Pvt Ltd. In the year 2008, the company increased the manufacturing capacity from 200,000 kg per annum to 360,000 kg per annum. In the year 2009, the company further increased the manufacturing capacity from 360,000 kg per annum to 450,000 kg per annum. They received ISO 14001:2004 and 9001:2008 from BSI Management Systems to manufacture, market and sale of drug intermediates and APIs. Also, they received GMP Certificate for their facility at MIDC, Mahad. In December 2009, the entire paid up capital of the company was acquired by Aasda Life Care Ltd and thus, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Aasda Life Care Ltd.In the year 2010, the company received ISO 22000:2005 certification for manufacturing and dispatch of Quinine Salts for its use as food additive. In April 12, 2010, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name of changed to Aanjaneya Biotech Ltd. In June 19, 2010, the name of the company was changed to Aanjaneya Lifecare Ltd.During the year, the company ventured into manufacturing of Finished Dosage Forms by acquiring assets of Prophyla Biologicals (P) Ltd constituting the formulation unit at Pune. Also, they commenced manufacturing of third generation, artimisinin based antimalarial APIs in their unit at Mahad, Maharashtra. They launched brands such as Anjtil, Rankorex, Doktor Qure, Prosils, LivChek, Herbal Drops, Esyhil etc. Also, they received GMP Certificate for their facility at Pirangut, Pune.In the year 2011, the company was recognized as an export house by the Zonal Joint Director General of Foreign Trade. They launched products like Aanrich, Actipros (asthma), Ulsacare (mouth ulcers), Apticatch (appetite enhancer in kids), Anjeniya Curcumacare (prostate cancer) and Nicco-nil (smoking de-addiction) under the branded generic segment in the domestic market.The company plans to establish their presence in the international markets including Russia, Middle East, Central and Latin America, South East Asia, South Africa, Cyprus and Greece in the European Union by filing dossiers in international markets and developing long-term relationships with customers.The company is in the process of setting up an independent lozenges block in compliance with EUGMP Guidelines to be commissioned by August 2011. They are in the process of expanding their existing manufacturing facility at Mahad by setting up separate units for manufacturing niche APIs in a separate cGMP block, their intermediates and herbal extracts in a separate Intermediate Block, anti cancer APIs in a dedicated and isolated block.