Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.14
8.49
Op profit growth
-46.21
0.29
EBIT growth
-50.9
-2.05
Net profit growth
13.29
-98.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.5
20.3
21.96
EBIT margin
10.51
17.32
19.18
Net profit margin
0.11
0.08
8.53
RoCE
4.93
11.72
RoNW
0.03
0.03
RoA
0.01
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.15
0
29.52
Dividend per share
0
0.1
0
Cash EPS
-6.3
-14.25
18.23
Book value per share
128.81
222.74
251.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
281
0
18.49
P/CEPS
-6.68
-9.27
29.94
P/B
0.32
0.59
2.16
EV/EBIDTA
9.68
4.71
9.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
143.02
0
Tax payout
-48.01
-4.67
-34.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
277.29
165.74
Inventory days
152.57
106.54
Creditor days
-236.18
-87.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.02
-2.11
-3.16
Net debt / equity
1.2
1.09
0.84
Net debt / op. profit
8.67
3.19
2.79
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.1
-74.29
-73.58
Employee costs
-1.33
-1.29
-1.17
Other costs
-2.05
-4.11
-3.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.