Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd Key Ratios

6.4
(-4.48%)
May 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.14

8.49

Op profit growth

-46.21

0.29

EBIT growth

-50.9

-2.05

Net profit growth

13.29

-98.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.5

20.3

21.96

EBIT margin

10.51

17.32

19.18

Net profit margin

0.11

0.08

8.53

RoCE

4.93

11.72

RoNW

0.03

0.03

RoA

0.01

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.15

0

29.52

Dividend per share

0

0.1

0

Cash EPS

-6.3

-14.25

18.23

Book value per share

128.81

222.74

251.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

281

0

18.49

P/CEPS

-6.68

-9.27

29.94

P/B

0.32

0.59

2.16

EV/EBIDTA

9.68

4.71

9.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

143.02

0

Tax payout

-48.01

-4.67

-34.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

277.29

165.74

Inventory days

152.57

106.54

Creditor days

-236.18

-87.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.02

-2.11

-3.16

Net debt / equity

1.2

1.09

0.84

Net debt / op. profit

8.67

3.19

2.79

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-83.1

-74.29

-73.58

Employee costs

-1.33

-1.29

-1.17

Other costs

-2.05

-4.11

-3.27

