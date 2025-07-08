iifl-logo
Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd Share Price Live

9.75
(4.95%)
Jul 17, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.29
  • Day's Low9.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

9.75

Prev. Close

9.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

9.75

Day's Low

9.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 72.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.45

3.45

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.61

-4.51

-4.41

-4.32

Net Worth

-1.16

-1.06

-0.96

-0.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.08

-0.07

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.02

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-0.36

16.01

4.95

7.04

EBIT growth

-0.34

15.99

4.95

39.55

Net profit growth

-0.58

16.04

-61.22

277.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.55

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,470.05

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,370.9

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,011.15

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.4

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashwin S Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chetas Shah

Independent Director

Geeta Pandurang Sawant

Independent Director

Venkateshan Nadeshan

Registered Office

506 Mathura Arcade Nr Garware,

Subhash Road Vile Parle (East),

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: 91-22-26842631

Website: http://www.dynamicmicrosteppers.com

Email: investor.relations@dynamicmicrosteppers.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Dynamic Microsteppers Limited was established in May 18th, 1985. The Company has been formed with key objective of manufacturing of Quartz Clocks and other ancillary products of horology industry. Pri...
Reports by Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd share price today?

The Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd is ₹3.36 Cr. as of 17 Jul ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd is 0 and -2.55 as of 17 Jul ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Jul ‘15

What is the CAGR of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd?

Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 85.71%, 6 Month at 60.89%, 3 Month at 39.48% and 1 Month at 26.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.53 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 72.07 %

