SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹9.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹9.75
Day's Low₹9.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.45
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.61
-4.51
-4.41
-4.32
Net Worth
-1.16
-1.06
-0.96
-0.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.08
-0.07
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.02
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-0.36
16.01
4.95
7.04
EBIT growth
-0.34
15.99
4.95
39.55
Net profit growth
-0.58
16.04
-61.22
277.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.55
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,470.05
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,370.9
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,011.15
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.4
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashwin S Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chetas Shah
Independent Director
Geeta Pandurang Sawant
Independent Director
Venkateshan Nadeshan
506 Mathura Arcade Nr Garware,
Subhash Road Vile Parle (East),
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: 91-22-26842631
Website: http://www.dynamicmicrosteppers.com
Email: investor.relations@dynamicmicrosteppers.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Dynamic Microsteppers Limited was established in May 18th, 1985. The Company has been formed with key objective of manufacturing of Quartz Clocks and other ancillary products of horology industry. Pri...
Read More
Reports by Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd
