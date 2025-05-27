iifl-logo
Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd Board Meeting

Dynamic Micro CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202520 May 2025
Dynamic Microsteppers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company and such other maters of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 27, 2025 inter alia considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 alongwith authority to the the Board to Sale/Disposal immovable property situated at Silvassa in furtherance to the approval already granted by the members through a special resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
DYNAMIC MICROSTEPPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial result for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting alongwith Financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. We hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on today i.e. 14/02/2025 at its head office at 144/2, Ashram, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110014 interalia transacted the following: 1. Considered and approved the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine month ended on 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Appointed Mr. Sudhir Kumar Jha as Chief Financial Officer of Company w.e.f. 14.02.2025. 3. Change the structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Reg. 30(5) of the SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 8, 2024 have amongst other matters considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting alongwith Financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
DYNAMIC MICROSTEPPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results of the Company and such other matters of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 have amongst other matters considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

