Dynamic Microsteppers Ltd Management Discussions

A) Industry Structure and Developments The Companys main activities fall within the infrastructure industry. The Industry gets projects mainly from government tenders at state and centre level, private bodies and civic bodies. All the bodies have their stipulated norms / criteria for awarding the work contract. The economic conditions of the Country, government infrastructure program, outlay of the government for the infrastructure etc. have direct impact on the Companys operations. The Industry has bounced back and is on the track of slow but gradual improvement.

B) Opportunities and Threats The improvement in global economy and liquidity situation coupled with the stimulus packages offered by the Indian and various Governments provides an opportunity for growth of infrastructure sector. With increase in cost of inputs and overall inflation has vital impact on the Sector and likely spill over the effect in the current financial year.

C) Risks and Concerns As the Company is revamping its entire operations and business, it is in the process of forming risk management framework in place. The proposed process will ensure implementation of control measures and arriving at desired measures considering the risk appetite of the Company.

D) Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy The Company is in process of designing and putting in place various internal control systems for all the key departments. Further, the audit systems is proposed to carry out and to check the implementation and working of the internal systems.

E) Segment-Wise or Product- Wise Performance The Company operates in One Segment.

F) Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance The Company has not carried out any operations during the financial year 2023-24. The Company is expected to be out of negative results in couple of years time.

G) Social Responsibility The Company is conscious of its obligations towards health, safety & environment of its surroundings and to meet the norms of pollution control board.

H) Cautionary Statement Some of the statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectation may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual result might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied.

I) Future outlook The Company is in the process of reviving its operations by commencement of business within the available means. Presently net worth of the Company has been eroded fully hence the prime object is to bring back the Company out of the negative zone by infusing funds and brining business to enable to sustain in the tough competitive market conditions.

J) Human Resource Management: Once the Company business is re-commence they will hire highly skilled, motivated, and solution- driven individuals who will collectively built the foundation of strong values to the Company and we strive to provide a safe, challenging and rewarding environment for our organisation and its employees. Wherein, equal opportunity is provided to everyone, so that each individual regardless of their gender, religion and caste can prosper. During their period at the Company, employees are motivated through various skill-development, engagement, and volunteering programs.

K) Details of significant changes (i.e. Change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefor: The detail of the same is stated in the financial statement.

L) Details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof The detail of the same is stated in the financial statement.