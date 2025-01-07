iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eastcoast Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

22.8
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eastcoast Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.98

14.02

13.23

13.56

Net Worth

19.38

19.42

18.63

18.96

Minority Interest

Debt

2.55

2.55

2.55

2.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.12

0.09

0

Total Liabilities

22.05

22.09

21.27

21.51

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.28

16.58

11.08

23.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.09

2.99

8.13

-1.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

9.39

2.55

5.68

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.47

0.71

2.99

0

Sundry Creditors

-6.48

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.26

-0.53

-1.58

Cash

17.68

2.52

2.04

0.06

Total Assets

22.06

22.1

21.27

21.52

Eastcoast Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Eastcoast Steel Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.