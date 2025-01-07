Eastcoast Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.98
14.02
13.23
13.56
Net Worth
19.38
19.42
18.63
18.96
Minority Interest
Debt
2.55
2.55
2.55
2.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.12
0.09
0
Total Liabilities
22.05
22.09
21.27
21.51
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.28
16.58
11.08
23.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.09
2.99
8.13
-1.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
9.39
2.55
5.68
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.47
0.71
2.99
0
Sundry Creditors
-6.48
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.26
-0.53
-1.58
Cash
17.68
2.52
2.04
0.06
Total Assets
22.06
22.1
21.27
21.52
