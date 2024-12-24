iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastcoast Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24
(-0.62%)
Dec 24, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.5

-2.03

-1.7

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-5.28

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.81

-0.17

8.97

-10.66

Other operating items

Operating

34.39

-2.23

7.22

-11.47

Capital expenditure

-1.68

0

0

0

Free cash flow

32.71

-2.23

7.22

-11.47

Equity raised

-43.32

-36.29

-29.18

-7.39

Investing

23.02

-0.01

0

-0.19

Financing

17.08

26.37

13.78

4.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.48

-12.17

-8.17

-14.56

