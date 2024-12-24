Eastcoast Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.5
-2.03
-1.7
-0.77
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-5.28
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.81
-0.17
8.97
-10.66
Other operating items
Operating
34.39
-2.23
7.22
-11.47
Capital expenditure
-1.68
0
0
0
Free cash flow
32.71
-2.23
7.22
-11.47
Equity raised
-43.32
-36.29
-29.18
-7.39
Investing
23.02
-0.01
0
-0.19
Financing
17.08
26.37
13.78
4.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.48
-12.17
-8.17
-14.56
