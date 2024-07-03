iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastcoast Steel Ltd Share Price

24
(-0.62%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24
  • Day's High24
  • 52 Wk High35.14
  • Prev. Close24.15
  • Day's Low24
  • 52 Wk Low 17.74
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Eastcoast Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

24

Prev. Close

24.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

24

Day's Low

24

52 Week's High

35.14

52 Week's Low

17.74

Book Value

34.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eastcoast Steel Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Eastcoast Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eastcoast Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.46%

Non-Institutions: 79.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eastcoast Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.98

14.02

13.23

13.56

Net Worth

19.38

19.42

18.63

18.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.33

-0.38

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.5

-2.03

-1.7

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-5.28

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.81

-0.17

8.97

-10.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

36.39

-21.61

32.28

-26.9

EBIT growth

-5,179.3

-14.23

80.81

-31.42

Net profit growth

-1,829.21

-1.08

-81.79

1,375.26

No Record Found

Eastcoast Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eastcoast Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Prithviraj S Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P K R K Menon

Independent Director

Sharmila S Chitale

Non Executive Director

P K R K Menon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eastcoast Steel Ltd

Summary

Eastcoast Steel Limited, formerly incorporated on August 20, 1962 with the name of Chudiwala Steels Ltd was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1988. The company was promoted by Western Ministeel. It manufactures mild steel billets, medium steel billets, low alloy steel billets, carbon steel, spring steel and forging - grade steel (total inst. cap. : 1.5 lac tpa).These products are consumed by the re-rolling industry to produce various sections of steel as required by the construction and engineering industry.It came out with a rights issue in Dec.92 to part-finance the expansion of capacity from one lac tpa to 1.5 tpa.The Steel Plant of the Company at Pondicherry was operational till 1995 and Company ceased to operate its Steel Plant in 1995 and since then, there has been no activity in the Company. In 2021, the Company sold/ disposed of an area of 54.86 acres or thereabout of its Steel Plant, for a consideration of Rs 43.24 Crores. In 2021-22, it resumed trading in iron & steel products including engineering products in the international market.
Company FAQs

What is the Eastcoast Steel Ltd share price today?

The Eastcoast Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eastcoast Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is ₹12.96 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eastcoast Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eastcoast Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eastcoast Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is ₹17.74 and ₹35.14 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Eastcoast Steel Ltd?

Eastcoast Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.37%, 3 Years at -26.88%, 1 Year at 21.09%, 6 Month at 1.05%, 3 Month at 11.94% and 1 Month at 15.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eastcoast Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.87 %
Institutions - 0.47 %
Public - 79.67 %

