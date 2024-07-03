SectorTrading
Open₹24
Prev. Close₹24.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹24
Day's Low₹24
52 Week's High₹35.14
52 Week's Low₹17.74
Book Value₹34.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.98
14.02
13.23
13.56
Net Worth
19.38
19.42
18.63
18.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.33
-0.38
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.5
-2.03
-1.7
-0.77
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-5.28
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.81
-0.17
8.97
-10.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
36.39
-21.61
32.28
-26.9
EBIT growth
-5,179.3
-14.23
80.81
-31.42
Net profit growth
-1,829.21
-1.08
-81.79
1,375.26
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Prithviraj S Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P K R K Menon
Independent Director
Sharmila S Chitale
Non Executive Director
P K R K Menon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Eastcoast Steel Limited, formerly incorporated on August 20, 1962 with the name of Chudiwala Steels Ltd was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1988. The company was promoted by Western Ministeel. It manufactures mild steel billets, medium steel billets, low alloy steel billets, carbon steel, spring steel and forging - grade steel (total inst. cap. : 1.5 lac tpa).These products are consumed by the re-rolling industry to produce various sections of steel as required by the construction and engineering industry.It came out with a rights issue in Dec.92 to part-finance the expansion of capacity from one lac tpa to 1.5 tpa.The Steel Plant of the Company at Pondicherry was operational till 1995 and Company ceased to operate its Steel Plant in 1995 and since then, there has been no activity in the Company. In 2021, the Company sold/ disposed of an area of 54.86 acres or thereabout of its Steel Plant, for a consideration of Rs 43.24 Crores. In 2021-22, it resumed trading in iron & steel products including engineering products in the international market.
The Eastcoast Steel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is ₹12.96 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eastcoast Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eastcoast Steel Ltd is ₹17.74 and ₹35.14 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Eastcoast Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.37%, 3 Years at -26.88%, 1 Year at 21.09%, 6 Month at 1.05%, 3 Month at 11.94% and 1 Month at 15.44%.
